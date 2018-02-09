Every Time ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Crossed Over With Other Netflix Shows

Orange is the New Black has quickly become a phenomenon since its debut. The bosses at Netflix know this and have actually used the show in a variety of other capacities.

The women of Litchfield prison have popped up in several other Netflix shows in either brief scenes or fun promotional videos.

Whether it’s a prequel scene with one of our favorite inmates or an animated sequence with all our OITNB favorites, it’s a blast to see all the different places the beloved series has popped up.

The Unbreakable Kimmy Schimdt

During season 3 of The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, we get a glimpse of Litchfield in the final scene of episode five.

Gretchen (Lauren Adams), who was tramped in the cult bunker with the series’ protagonist, ends up going to jail. And who does she arrive with? None other than OITNB‘s Black Cindy (Adrienne C. Moore).

They both arrive at Litchfield at the same time and chat it up about how Cindy once stabbed her boss at Seaworld.

It’s also fun to know that some of the footage used was actually just extra OITNB footage from Piper’s original arrival at Litchfield.

The two series also had an off-show crossover when the OITNB cast filmed a tribute video to Kimmy Schmidt‘s Titus Andromedon and his viral song “Peeno Noir,” which you can watch below.

Black Mirror

Two of Netflix’s favorite series came together for a viral video when OITNB and and sci-fi thriller Black Mirror crossed over.

In the clip, which is titled “Orange Is The New Black Mirror,” Tastee (Danielle Brooks) is seen dreaming away in her bunk. We then go into her dream, which is a glorious recreation of Black Mirror‘s revered “San Junipero” episode.

Tastee reunites with a big-haired Poussey (Samira Wiley) as Belinda Carlisle’s “Heaven Is A Place On Earth” blasts in the background.

Tastee then wakes up and declares “Man, the ’80s was stupid.”

Watch the clip below.

BoJack Horseman

In the season one finale of the oddball Netflix original series BoJack Horseman, we get a glimpse of an animated Litchfield.

In the show, BoJack’s friend Margo Martindale is sent to prison. When the show closes out with various vignettes of supporting characters set to the Rolling Stones’ “Wild Horses.”

Margo is shown getting lunch in the prison cafeteria and walks to table. Sitting at the table are Piper, Tastee, Sophia with Suzanne not far behind.

See a still of the moment below.

BoJack Horseman (Again)

Speaking of BoJack Horseman, Netflix released a viral video of its titular character auditioning for several Netflix shows. He tries out for House of Cards and, of course, OITNB.

BoJack tries to play off how much he loves the show, but gets emotional when he thinks about the departed junkie Tricia. He also name drops Suzanne, Yoga Jones and Big Boo.

Watch the faux audition below.

House of Cards (Not Really)

This last one isn’t as much of a crossover as it is a fun social media tease that got fans dying for it to come true.

Back in May, Orange Is The New Black teased a House of Cards crossover by posting a photo of actresses Jackie Cruz (Flaca) and Diane Guerrero (Maritza) standing alongside Michael Kelly, who plays chief of staff Doug Stamper on House of Cards.

While it’s a just a jun candid shot, the OITNB account captioend it “crossover episode,” which got the comments stirring on what would be an insane Netflix event.

