‘Orange Is The New Black’ Star Dishes On A Dirty Netflix-Star ‘Party’

If you thought Netflix was fun for subscribers, it sounds like the stars have an even better time.

During an appearance on Conan, Orange is the New Black star Natasha Lyonne talked about a trip to Brazil that almost resulted in a Netflix-star orgy.

Lyonne – who plays Nicki on OITNB – started telling Conan about some of the places Netflix stars run into each other. While down at an event in Brazil, many of them were attending the Pride Parade.

She said she saw actors from Sense8 and Daredevil. They all began to talk, and someone suggested that they all go back to the hotel for a a bit of fun. She didn’t name anyone specifically, but it sounded like quite the sizable group.

This orgy never happened though, as the mood wore off while the details were being organized. All of the stars needed to contact their significant others, making sure that this wouldn’t be a big deal.

Lyonne called her boyfriend, former Saturday Night Live star Fred Armisen, and asked permission. He was cool with everything, but the two sat on the phone for quite a while.

By the time everyone had called their partners, it was the middle of the night, and no one was really in the mood to make this event happen. Even so, it stands as a pretty great story for Lyonne.

To watch her tell the full story, check out the video above!

