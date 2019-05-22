‘Orange Is the New Black’ Fans Freak out After Netflix Gives First Look at Season 7

Orange Is the New Black just dropped the first look at Season 7 of the Netflix dramady, and fans are thoroughly freaking out.

The upcoming final season will launch on July 26, and fans of the show are both excited and sad, considering this is the last outing with the ladies of Litchfield Penitentiary.

Many have since taken to social media to express their feelings and let their opinions be known.

“I’m not ready for this to end,” one fan tweeted.

“IM DREADING IT I DONT WANT IT YOU CAN HAVE IT,” another person exclaimed.

That’s really the only rational response. — Orange Is the New… (@OITNB) May 22, 2019

“WHYD YOU HAVE TO DO THIS I WAS ATTACKED PLEASE DONT LEAVE PLS,” someone else said.

“Thank you for so many years of love. You guys sent me candles back before season 3 and I look at them every single day. This show has definitely changed my life,” one other fan commented.

Beginning of video: awwwwwe

End of video: pic.twitter.com/NTcUvhcFKG — Taylor Schilling UK (@PiperSchilling) May 22, 2019

In the Orange Is the New Black Season 6 finale, Piper Chapman (Taylor Schilling) was granted a release from prison, so the new season will show what her life is like after being locked up for so long. However, the rest of the ladies are still on the inside, so their stories will continue to unfold on the inside.

Actress Natasha Lyonne — who plays Nicky Nichols in the series — recently spoke out about the final season, and offered some insight into her character.

“What’s been really wild to explore this year, and feels like a fitting way to get to play Nicky in the end, is that she’s really grown up,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “The incredible thing about getting to make a show for seven years is that the journeys are wired into the fabric, so we embody them with the weight and experience of that.”

She also revealed that she directed an episode of the upcoming final season, and how it includes a scene she did with Danielle Brooks as Tasha “Taystee” Jefferson that Lyonne says “just broke me in half.”

“The idea that Jenji let me direct an episode of her show means everything to me. It was very meaningful to get to end that journey that way,” she said. “Danielle is so incredible as an actor and because we’re so close as friends, sitting behind the monitor, it really hits you like a ton of bricks. At its core, OITNB is incredible writing and incredible actors. It’s such a unique show and a sweeping achievement for Jenji.”

The first six seasons of Orange Is the New Black are currently streaming on Netflix.