‘Orange Is The New Black’ Cast Appears to be Divided Over ‘Time’s Up’ Protest on SAG Red Carpet

While there were no plans for a major all-black protest for the Screen Actors Guild Awards Sunday night, members of the Orange Is The New Black cast still wore black on the red carpet.

Taylor Schilling and Natasha Lyonne were both seen wearing black to the ceremony at the Shrine Auditorium. Schilling added a white sash around her waist.

Videos by PopCulture.com

YEEEEES! Taylor Schilling e Natasha Lyonne acabaram de chegar! #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/ScEqE8cDCr — DAMMIT (@sitedammit) January 22, 2018

Annie Golden also wore an all-black gown to the ceremony, but Danielle Brooks wore a dress with red and black. Co-star, Laura Gomez also wore an all-white dress.

Yael Stone also wore an all-white dress, with yellow leaves and a plunging neckline. Stone, who plays Lorna Morello on OITNB, also showed off her baby bump, notes PEOPLE. Her character is also pregnant on the show.

Orange is the New Black was nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, while Uzo Aduba is up individually for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy.

The Netflix series is an annual presence at the SAG Awards. The cast won in 2015, 2016 and 2017. Aduba also won in 2015 and 2016.

The series, which is based on Piper Kerman’s memoir, has not done as well at other awards shows. The show has never won a Golden Globe, and has not won an Emmy since Aduba won in 2015.

At the Golden Globes earlier this month, women wore black to show support for “Time’s Up,” an initiative to stop sexual harassment in the workplace.