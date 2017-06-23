‘Orange Is The New Black’ Star Claims You Won’t Recognize Her In Real Life

It seems like Skinhead Helen isn’t the only Orange is the New Black character that looks completely different in real life.

Despite being on one of the most popular TV shows around, actress Amanda Stephen – who plays Alison Abdullah on OITNB – claims she’s completely unrecognizable when out of her costume. She’s actually able to go out in public, unlike many other TV stars, because of her changed appearance.

Alison is a Muslim character, so she’s been donning a hijab in nearly every scene since she arrived in the fourth season. Fans only got to see a little more of her hidden personality during an episode full of flashbacks in season five.

While speaking with POPSUGAR, Stephen talked about the differences between her character and her actual personality.

“My character has the red hair underneath, which we’ve all seen before, but my hair color isn’t red. I don’t wear a hijab personally, so if I was walking around with red hair I’m sure fans would notice more. Some people notice me who are really good with faces, because I don’t wear hijab and at first glance a lot of people don’t recognize me.”

The actress wasn’t lying, as you can see on her Instagram.

