That Time Oprah Kissed Harvey Weinstein on the Cheek

“I want all of the girls watching here now to know, that a new day is on the horizon.” @Oprah accepts the 2018 Cecil B. de Mille award. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/hbquC1GBjm — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018

Oprah Winfrey’s emotional speech about “a new day” on the horizon has some ready to march with her, while others kept busy digging up embarrassing old photographs.

The longtime TV host, actress and producer accepted the Cecil B. de Mille award at the 75th annual Golden Globes, and she used her speech to preach a message of hope for justice and equality.

While she vocalized her support for the purge of powerful men in Hollywood who’ve been ousted as sexual predators, some Twitter users reposted an old photo of Winfrey cozying up to one of the main culprits: disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.

In a photo taken at the 2014 Critics’ Choice Awards, Winfrey plants a kiss on Weinstein’s cheek.

“I hear #Oprah gave what amounted to a campaign speech tonight,” radio and TV host Joe Pagliarulo wrote on Twitter. “Will this be her campaign poster?”

“Oprah and Harvey Weinstein were pals. Oprah is part of the problem,” another wrote.

Winfrey didn’t mention Weinstein directly in her Globes speech, but she previously spoke out about his situation after more than 50 women accused him of sexual misconduct.

“Everybody has a story and so I think this is a watershed moment. If we make this just about Harvey Weinstein, then we will have lost this moment,” Winfrey told hosts of CBS This Morning. “I think this is a moment, where no matter what business you work in, the women who not only had the disease to please, that’s a part of it, but who felt that in order to keep my job, to keep my position, in order to keep moving forward… I’ve got to smile. I’ve gotta look the other way. I’ve gotta pretend he didn’t say that. He didn’t touch me. Those days are about to be over.”

While some slammed Winfrey’s relationship with the now ousted Hollywood heavyweight, others chimed in to shift the conversation back to predators.

Dear Everyone, It’s not Meryl Streep’s fault. It’s not Oprah Winfrey’s fault. IT IS Harvey Weinstein’s fault. Place the blame where it belongs. Sincerely, Me. — Heidi Petropoulos (@HeidiP831) January 8, 2018

At Sunday’s Golden Globes, nearly all attendees donned black ensembles to support a safe, equal and transparent culture in Hollywood and across all industries.