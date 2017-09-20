‘One Tree Hill’ Is Leaving Netflix and Fans Can’t Even Handle It

On Wednesday, Netflix unveiled a list of every title coming to and leaving the streaming service in October. Unfortunately, a slew of popular shows are on their way out the door.

The likes of Louie, Family Guy, Friday Night Lights, 30 Rock and many others are set to be dropped by Netflix in just a couple of weeks. Fans were obviously upset, but one particular show hit them harder than the rest.

As of October 1, One Tree Hill will no longer be on Netflix, and those that watch the show have been devastated.

RED ALERT ONE TREE HILL IS OFFICIALLY LEAVING NETFLIX

I REPEAT ONE TREE HILL IS LEAVING NETFLIX OCTOBER 1st

EVERYONE THIS IS NOT A DRILL pic.twitter.com/X7gqiXvcoe — Maggie Murphy (@lifeofmaggs) September 19, 2017

Around every corner of Twitter, a fan of the teen drama series is voicing their bold and negative opinions to the online world.

Some users are sad about the exit, which is understandable. Losing access to your favorite show might create a pretty big hole in your life. There are some that are taking it a little further, claiming that the world is ending, and that they’ve been “victimized” by Netflix.

One Tree Hill is leaving Netflix in October….raise your hand if you’ve been personally victimized by Netflix 🙋🏻 — Jessica Robinson (@jess_rob96) September 16, 2017

i can’t even begin to explain how upset i am that one tree hill is leaving netflix — tori🥀 (@torilwood15) September 18, 2017

Others have turned their grief into rage, tagging Netflix in tweets full of capital letters, red emojis and countless exclamation points.

WHY ARE YOU REMOVING ONE TREE HILL😡😡😡 @netflix — Jenna Hutzel (@Jenna_hutzel) September 20, 2017

Instead of getting angry, or upset, there are a few fans that have tried to take matters into their own hands.

petition to keep One Tree Hill on Netflix — lyss (@alyssatracy21) September 12, 2017

Good luck on the petition, One Tree Hill fans. You’re probably going to need it.

