‘One Day at a Time’ Season 4 Premiere Date Revealed at Pop TV

Nearly a year after the Alvarez family was given the boot at Netflix, One Day at a Time officially has a premiere date for its debut on Pop TV. On Monday, Jan. 13, the network announced at the Television Critics Association winter press tour that the 13-episode fourth season, the series’ first on Pop TV, will debut on Tuesday, March 24 at 9:30 p.m. ET, leading out of the Emmy-nominated comedy Schitt’s Creek. The series will then move to 9 p.m. beginning on Tuesday, April 14.

“The enthusiastic response from fans since announcing our new season of One Day at a Time has been thrilling,” Brad Schwartz, Pop TV’s president, said in a statement, according to PEOPLE. “The series is more important than ever with its unmatched ability to tackle topical social issues through the lens of a relatable, loving family. The exceptionally talented team behind and in front of the camera make us proud to have One Day at a Time at home at Pop TV.”

When the series makes its Pop TV debut, not everything will be familiar. During the TCA’s, One Day at a Time co-showrunner Gloria Calderón Kellett confirmed that the series’ beloved theme song, a one minute, two-second bop recorded by pop icon Gloria Estefan, will be cut. The decision was largely due to the series’ move from a streaming platform to commercial TV, where episodes must fit a 21-minute window, Variety reports.

“It’s OK, it’s on YouTube,” Kellett told reporters. “Gloria Estefan’s going to be OK. We’ll tell people it’s there, and we’ll still tweet about it. But we don’t have that 50 seconds, we need it for the show.”

Additionally, fitting in with commercial TV, rather than having all episodes of the new season drop at once, they will be released on a week-to-week basis, meaning commercial breaks and a shorter run time.

“We’re excited to be on once a week,” executive producer Mike Royce said, adding that “I don’t think we’re going to try to change the ability to let it breathe sometimes.”

Debuting on Netflix in January of 2017 and quickly becoming a fan-favorite, the series was canceled by Netflix in March of 2019, sparking widespread backlash from fans who began petitioning for another network to save One Day at a Time. In June, Pop TV announced that it had picked up the series for a fourth season, marking the first time that a cable network had saved a cancelled series that first aired on a streaming service.

One Day at a Time Season 4 premieres on Pop TV on Tuesday, March 24 at 9:30 p.m. ET. It will move to 9 p.m. ET beginning on Tuesday, April 14.