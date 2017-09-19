Cinderella and Henry Team Up in First ‘Once Upon a Time’ Season Premiere Photos

Once Upon a Time is about to return to ABC for its seventh season, and the fantasy series is about to look a whole lot different. In the first photos from the upcoming premiere, an all grown-up version of Henry (Andrew J. West) teaming up with the new-look Cinderella (Dania Ramirez).

In this new season, Once Upon a Time has left Storybrooke and headed west, arriving in Seattle, Washington. There, the grown-up Henry will have be visited from the daughter he didn’t know he had, just like he showed up on Emma’s doorstep in the series premiere.

With a new story unfolding, and a new evil on the horizon, Henry has to team up with some familiar faces in order to stop it. Regina (Lana Parrilla), Hook (Colin O’Donoghue) and Rumplestiltskin (Robert Carlyle) will all join Henry’s new team. However, not everything will be as it seems, as the former villains may have some new identities.

Along with the photos, ABC released the official synopsis for the Season 7 premiere, which has been titled “Hyperion Heights.” You can check it out below:

“Hyperion Heights” – Henry leaves Storybrooke in search of his own story. Years later in another realm, he encounters a troubled Cinderella, changing the trajectory of his quest forever. Cinderella’s evil step-mother, Lady Tremain, poses a threat, Henry discovers that following his heart will require him to make more difficult choices than he ever imagined. Years later, a young Lucy finds a disillusioned Henry at his home in Seattle, determined to make him remember his true self in order to defeat the curse afflicting the fairytale characters of Hyperion Heights.

Once Upon a Time will return to ABC on Friday, October 6 at 8 p.m. ET.