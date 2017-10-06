Bravo Cancels ‘Odd Mom Out’

After three seasons, Bravo has decided to pull the plug on Odd Mom Out. Series creator and star Jill Kargman took to Instagram on Thursday to announce the news.

“Alas, all good things must come to an end, including this wacky gang ruining takes with peals of laughter,” Kargman wrote on Instagram.

“I’m filled with pure GRATITUDE to @bravotv and my entire @NBC family for giving a 40-year-old mom the insanely incredible opportunity to realize my dream of working in TV and I’m *so* excited for what lies ahead. Thank you to our brilliant Odd Mom Out cast, crew, and devoted fans for three incredible seasons. I love you all so so much,” she continued.

The network has confirmed that the September 13th Season 3 finale will serve as the comedy series finale, according to Deadline.

In the show, Kargman starred as a satirical version of herself navigating the elite ecosystem of New York’s Upper East Side. Other cast members include Abby Elliott, Andy Buckley, KK Glick, Sean Kleier and Joanna Cassidy.