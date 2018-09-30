10 October TV Premieres You Won’t Want to Miss

October is almost here, meaning the fall TV season is under way with still many television shows left to make their highly anticipated return or to air their first episodes ever.

With so many shows coming and going on broadcast, cable and streaming services it can be hard to keep track of what you should be tuning in for.

From fan-favorite series returning with landmark episodes, to new and spooky television series hoping to find you in the Halloween spirit, take a look at the TV show returns and premieres you absolutely cannot miss.

Criminal Minds (CBS)

The fan-favorite CBS crime procedural left fans in shock in the spring after a massive cliffhanger left Spencer Reid deciding whether to save the life of Penelope Garcia or stopping a dangerous cult leader from escaping custody.

In the series premiere, which also marks the show’s 300th episode, the cliffhanger will be resolved likely with some serious drama; and we can expect some special guest starts help the show celebrate the special occasion.

The season 14 premiere airs Wednesday, Oct. 3 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

The Walking Dead (AMC)

Season 9 of the ratings hit zombie drama series will come with its biggest changes yet, as new showrunner Angela Kang takes over reins of the series and star Andrew Lincoln marks his last season on the show.

Lauren Cohan will also be saying goodbye to the show just before she jumps to a new series on ABC, set to premiere in midseason.

The Walking Dead season 9 premiere airs Sunday, Oct. 7 at 9 p.m. ET on AMC.

All American (The CW)

Greg Berlanti has done it again with a new drama series for the CW being considered a combination of The O.C., Friday Night Lights and Straight Outta Compton.

The football drama brings Taye Diggs back to TV in this series about a kid from Compton who moves to Beverly Hills to play on the high school team.

All American premieres Wednesday, Oct. 10 at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.

The Romanoffs (Amazon)

Matthew Weiner is back in the TV-making business for the first time since Mad Men in this episodic anthology series about people all over the world who claim to be related to the infamous Russian Royal Family.

With many Mad Men veterans coming back to star in the new series, as well as some new faces, the show was filmed around the world.

The first two episodes of The Romanoffs will be made available to stream on Oct. 12, with subsequent episodes premiering every week after that on Fridays.

The Haunting of Hill House (Netflix)

It wouldn’t be October without some horror offerings coming to our TV screens, with Netflix’s new adaptation of Shirley Jackson’s 1959 novel being dubbed as the next Stranger Things.

The show centers on four people living in an 80-year-old haunted mansion. Will you be tuning in? The Haunting of Hill House premieres Friday, Oct. 12 on Netflix.

Camping (HBO)

Girls co-creators Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner team up again in this new comedy series, which brings Jennifer Garner back to television for the first time since Alias.

The series follows a couple who take a camping trip with family and friends, when things start to not go as planned.

Camping premieres Sunday, Oct. 14 on HBO.

Charmed (The CW)

Sunday, Oct. 12 also marks the premiere of the much talked-about reboot to beloved witch drama Charmed, this time with a more diverse group of sisters and a brand new stories.

With a few nods to the original series — but not the approval of all of the former cast — Charmed hopes fans keep an open mind, and settle in for a brand new and magical adventure.

The Conners (ABC)

What would Roseanne without Roseanne Conner look like? We are a few weeks away from finding out. The spinoff series will see the Conner family deal with life in Lanford after a “chain of events” makes them leave their lives without Roseanne Barr.

The Conners premieres Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Netflix)

It wouldn’t be Halloween season without a touch of magic. The new series, which puts a dark tone to the story of Sabrina Spellman will make its debut closer to the end of the month, as the first of two confirmed seasons.

The series will be made available for streaming Friday, Oct. 26 on Netflix.

Tell Me A Story (CBS All Access)

CBS All Access is waiting until Halloween Day itself to debut their newest show, a creepy, modern adaptation to some of our favorite fairytale stories.

Starring Vampire Diaries alum Paul Wesley, the show takes the stories of Little Red Riding Hood, the Three Little Pigs and Hansel and Gretel to modern-day New York City.

The series premieres Oct. 31 on CBS All Access.