Norman Reedus Pays Tribute to ‘The Walking Dead’ Co-Star Scott Wilson:’ Never Met a Guy I Liked More’

Norman Reedus took to social media Sunday to pay an emotional tribute to his Walking Dead co-star, Scott Wilson after the 76-year-old actor passed away from complications with leukemia.

Reedus, best known as Daryl Dixon on the AMC series, shared a black and white photo on Instagram of the two being playful with one another as Reedus flips the finger at the camera while wearing a squirrel mask.

“Never met a guy I liked more than this one here ever,” Reedus wrote. “I’m gonna miss [you] so much ‘my main squizz.’”

Fans were quick to comment on the image, with many expressing their condolences and deepest sympathies.

“I know you looked up to him and admired him…” one fan wrote. “He will be truly missed. Thinking of and praying for you and anyone who knew him.”

“My heart is broken,” added another.

“I hope [you’re] okay today Norman. I found out on a live feed from New York Comic Con. I couldn’t believe it. My heart is saddened… RIP. Scott Wilson. Forever Hershel,” another wrote.

First reported by ComicBook.com and subsequently confirmed by AMC, the veteran star passed away Saturday night just hours after news of his return for the ninth season of The Walking Dead was confirmed at the New York Comic Con panel. Wilson, who died after a battle with leukemia on Oct. 6, will be returning to the AMC series alongside former co-stars, actress Sonequa Martin-Green in her role as Sasha; and actor Jon Bernthal as Shane Walsh.

Wilson’s representative, Dominic Mancini disclosed to TMZ that the 76-year-old passed away peacefully at his home in Los Angeles and was a “national treasure, a calm voice, and a gentle spirit to everyone who came in contact with him.”

Wilson was known to have left the acclaimed zombie series during its fourth season after his character, Hershel was beheaded by the Governor, but later returned as “Zombie Hershel,” who was killed off by Michonne. While details of his return to the series are being kept under wraps, they are said to blend into Andrew Lincoln’s final episodes as lead, Rick Grimes.

Reedus is not the only star of the series to pay his respects to the beloved actor. Many stars have shared condolences for Wilson’s family on social media since his passing, including Khary Payton and former Walking Dead actor, Michael Cudlitz, who wrote a simple, yet heartfelt message.

“Rest easy my friend…… rest easy,” Cudlitz wrote on Twitter.

Photo credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for AMC