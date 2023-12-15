'Nine Perfect Strangers' Adds 'Schitt's Creek' Star to Season 2 Cast

Hulu's Nine Perfect Strangers is officially coming back for Season 2, and the show has just added a Schitt's Creek star to its cast. Screen Rant reports that Annie Murphy will appear in the new season, as will The Good Fight alum Christine Baranski. Fans of Schitt's Creek will remember that Murphy played Alexis Rose throughout all six seasons of the hit comedy. In addition, to Murphy and Baranski, it was previously announced that the Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2 cast will also include Emmy winner Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus), Two-time Oscar nominee Liv Ullman, Maisie Richardson-Sellers (DC's Legends of Tomorrow), Dolly de Leon (Triangles Of Sadness), and Turkish actor Aras Aydin.

Nine Perfect Strangers is based on a 2018 novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty and was adapted by David E. Kelley and John-Henry Butterworth. The first season premiered in August 2021 and quickly became a much-talked-about series. The dark drama series stars Nicole Kidman as Masha, the enigmatic founder of a wellness center with very unique approaches to emotional healing. Alongside Kidman, the Season 1 cast also featured Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Asher Keddie, Samara Weaving, Melvin Gregg, Tiffany Boone, Manny Jacinto, Grace Van Patten, Zoe Terakes, Regina Hall, and Bobby Cannavale.

A synopsis of Season 1 reads: "Hulu's Nine Perfect Strangers follows nine carefully selected city dwellers who enter a 10-day health-and-wellness retreat under the direction of enigmatic Masha (Nicole Kidman)-who is known for mixing and matching her guests 'like a cocktail.' With high hopes that their time at Tranquillum House will put them on a path to a better life, the nine strangers surrender to their mysterious host in order to face their innermost demons and heal. With no knowledge of what Masha has in store for them, the guests are drawn in by the promise of total transformation. Will they stay? Will they go? Do they have a choice?"

According to Deadline, Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2 will be similar to Season 1 but will take place in the Swiss Alps. "Nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living with a 10-day star at a boutique wellness resort run by the resort's director Masha (Kidman), a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies," the description states. "However, these nine 'perfect' strangers have no idea what is about to hit them." At this time, there is no word on when Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2 will debut, but production on the show will likely be impacted by the current WGA Writer's Strike, though that is currently unclear.