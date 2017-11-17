Nickelodeon Cancels ‘Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn’ and ‘School of Rock’

Nickelodeon cancelled both Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn and School of Rock on Thursday, although one of them might not be completely over.

“Nickelodeon is not moving forward with production on Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn and School of Rock,” the network told Deadline. “We are extremely proud of each series and thankful to the casts and crews for their work. The remaining episodes for both shows will continue to air on Nickelodeon through 2018.”

The fourth season of Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn will still air. Production finished back in September and the episodes will air early next year.

The show had decent ratings, but after Mace Coronel, who played Dicky, announced plans to leave the show in August, Nick decided to end it. The show already ran one more season than Nick shows usually do. It will finish its run with 84 episodes.

School of Rock was based on the hit Jack Black movie of the same name, which was also turned into a successful Broadway musical. The show debuted in March 2016 and will reach 46 episodes by the time it finishes airing season three. Nick still has 12 episodes left to air, plus an hour-long series finale.

School of Rock was a critical darling, earning a nomination for Outstanding Children’s Program at the 2016 Primetime Emmys.

Deadline reports that Paramount Television, which makes School of Rock, will take the show to other networks to keep it alive. Tony Cavalero starred as the rocker-turned-teacher in the show.

Photo: Facebook/Nickelodeon