Nickelodeon Airing ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ Marathon in Wake of Creator Stephen Hillenburg’s Death

Nickelodeon has announced it will be airing a SpongeBob SquarePants marathon in the wake of creator Stephen Hillenburg’s death.

According to the Nick and More!, the network will be playing a block of episodes that will run for nearly nine hours.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“In honor of Stephen Hillenburg, [Nickelodeon] is airing a #SpongeBob marathon this Sunday, Dec. 2 from 12pm-8:30pm ET/PT,” a tweet from the outlet revealed. “The marathon starts at episode 1 and includes mostly classics from seasons 1-3.”

In honor of Stephen Hillenburg, @Nickelodeon is airing a #SpongeBob marathon this Sunday, Dec. 2 from 12pm-8:30pm ET/PT. The marathon starts at episode 1 and includes mostly classics from seasons 1-3. — Nickandmore! (@nickandmore) November 28, 2018

The outlet later went on to share a graphic with the list of episodes that will be airing during the marathon.

Included are the pilot (with Help Wanted, Reef Blower, and Tea at the Treedome) as well as classics such as Hall Monitor, Have You Seen This Snail?, and Squidward’s School for Grown-Ups.

Here are the currently scheduled #SpongeBob episodes for the marathon: pic.twitter.com/gzOxcQ6rbg — Nickandmore! (@nickandmore) November 28, 2018

Hillenburg passed away earlier this week, after announcing one year ago that he had been diagnosed with ALS.

The animation legend has been mourned by friends and fans alike, with many taking to social media to express their sympathy and gratitude for his brilliant creations.

We were sad to hear of the passing of Stephen Hillenburg, the creator of SpongeBob SquarePants. One of our favorite days at the ballpark was when we wore some awesome SpongeBob jerseys during the 2015 season. RIP, and thanks for creating such a fun and iconic character. pic.twitter.com/6qkKuY3SHr — Norfolk Tides (@NorfolkTides) November 28, 2018

“Rest In Peace, Stephen Hillenburg. Thank you for supplying me with some of my favorite childhood memories,” one fan tweeted. “Your hilarious absurdity and comedic genius is still quotable to this day. SpongeBob will always be the best show ever. I hope there’s plenty of Krabby Patties where you are.”

“There’s no words to describe how much SpongeBob has shaped my entire childhood and present, its still the base of my entire sense of humour today,” another fan commented. “I’ve made multiple friends through it and it made my life better in so many ways. Rest in peace stephen hillenburg, thank [you].”

I’ve been seeing people going around honoring Stephen Hillenburg with their favorite Spongebob bits, and the one that never fails to kill me is the wallet scene with Man-ray. The first bit is funny enough but the punchline in the second bit gets me every single time. pic.twitter.com/GWtXRYWmpc — Michael Edwards (@MEdwardsVA) November 28, 2018

Fans can tune into Nickelodeon on Sunday, Dec. 2 at 12 p.m. ET to check out the SpongeBob SquarePants marathon that runs until 8:30 p.m.