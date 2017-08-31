Nick and Vanessa Lachey Reportedly Joining ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 25

Former boyband member, Nick Lachey of 98 Degrees is reportedly in talks to join the new season of Dancing With the Stars celebrity cast with his wife, Vanessa Lachey.

A source confirms the news to Entertainment Tonight reporting that the two are set to star among the season 25 cast, which also touts HGTV’s Drew Scott and WWE’s Nikki Bella to join.

“The show isn’t holding back this year, they really want this to be a big season and one of the ways they’ll do this is with mini rivalries!” the source says. “There will be the twin rivalry with Drew [Scott] and Nikki Bella and now there are also two couples competing: Nick vs. Vanessa and Maks [Chmerkovskiy] vs. Peta [Murgatroyd].”

When ET reached ABC for comment, the network stated, “We have no comment but appreciate you checking in.”

If Lachey joins, he might be able to bring the glory home like his younger brother, Drew, who won the mirror ball trophy in season two with partner Cheryl Burke and returned to compete in season 15.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that dancers, Mark Ballas would return to the show, along with Val Chmerkovskiy, Emma Slater, Lindsay Arnold, Keo Motsepe, Artem Chigvintsev, Gleb Savchenko, Sharna Burgess, Witney Carson and Alan Bersten, who was promoted from troupe member.

Dancing With the Stars returns Monday, Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

Photo credit: Twitter / @BlackIris1605