Nia Long Teases ‘The Goldbergs’ 1990’s Spinoff Episode

Wednesday night’s all new The Goldbergs is heading to the 90’s.

After passing on the pilot episode for the Adam F. Goldberg-created Goldbergs spinoff, Schooled, last May, ABC will be airing it Wednesday as an episode of the flagship series.

Schooled star Nia Long took to Twitter Wednesday to celebrate the episode airing, teasing what viewers can expect from the hit family comedy heading to school in the 1990’s.

“Let’s time travel! What were you doing in the 90s? This spinoff special episode of #TheGoldbergs is taking a peek into 1990-SOMETHING, Wednesday at 8|7c on @ABCNetwork! Loved playing the funny and colorful character Lucy!”

Let’s time travel! What were you doing in the 90s? This spinoff special episode of #TheGoldbergs is taking a peek into 1990-SOMETHING, Wednesday at 8|7c on @ABCNetwork! Loved playing the funny and colorful character Lucy! #familyfun #GoldbergsSpinoff ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rWeCBghn1p — Nia Long (@NiaLong) January 23, 2018

The episode, titled “The Goldbergs: 1990-Something,” picks up at William Penn Academy in the 1990s as former teacher and now head of the school John Glascott (Tim Meadows) leads a faculty with different views on how to mentor students and recruits his tough-as-nails-sister Lucy (Nia Long) to join his staff and enroll her teenage daughters Felicia (Rachel Crow) and Gigi (Summer Parker) as new students.

Wendi McLendon-Covey guest stars in the episode as the hilarious Beverly Goldberg.

“I am beyond grateful that [ABC Entertainment president] Channing [Dungey] and ABC has decided to give my Goldbergs spinoff show a chance,” showrunner Goldberg told The Hollywood Reporter in early January. “Last spring, the ’90s spinoff tested higher than the Goldbergs pilot, so I certainly had high hopes for the project. Young Sheldon has proven that fans are very loyal and will watch a spinoff, so we are hopeful that we make a real splash when it airs so we can begin the conversation again about getting this on the air.”

Dungey said earlier this month that there’s a possibility that if the episode does well the network could pick up Schooled to series during the upcoming season.

Schooled wasn’t picked up last May, making room for comedies Alex Inc., The Mayor, Splitting Up Together and the Roseanne revival.