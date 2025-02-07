News Anchor Signs Off From His Show for the Last Time: Dan Abrams Exits NewsNation Show

Dan Abrams has signed off Dan Abrams Live for a final time. After announcing in December that he would be ending his weeknight primetime show for NewsNation, which he’d hosted since 2021, the veteran news host bid farewell to viewers Thursday, promising that “this is definitely not goodbye.”

“So this is my final episode of Dan Abrams Live here on NewsNation,” Abrams said towards the end of Thursday night’s broadcast, per Mediaite. “As I explained, when I made the announcement in December, as much as I love this show and the mission of this network, I just can’t continue to give this show the attention it needs and deserves with all of my other professional commitments.”

Abrams joined NewsNation in 2021 and began hosting Dan Abrams Live that same year. The program initially ran at 8 p.m., before moving to 9 p.m. As he prepared to officially say goodbye to the program Thursday, Abrams said he didn’t “wanna get too nostalgic or sappy because this is definitely not goodbye” before teasing that “it’s not even goodbye from NewsNation.” According to Abrams, he is currently working with the news network on a possible “weekly show concept, but regardless if that works out, I intend to still be a part of the NewsNation family.”

Amid his exit, Abrams reminded viewers that he isn’t disappearing completely. He hosts Abrams On Patrol: Live on Reelz and The Dan Abrams Show: Where Politics Meets The Law on Sirius XM’s P.O.T.U.S. channel. He also serves as the Chief Legal analyst of ABC News, operates the Law & Crime Network, and runs several media businesses, including Mediaite and the whiskey review site Bottle Raiders.

“I will miss this show,” he continued. “I’ll miss chatting on-air with my old pal Chris Cuomo, who’s doing such a smart, interesting show every night. And starting on Monday, it will be Leland Vittert here at 9pm, and I am wishing him all the best of luck, but he won’t need luck.”

Before signing off, Abrams shared a message of gratitude for his viewers, sharing, “Most importantly, thanks to all of you for watching and engaging with us. Your comments and feedback always helped guide the direction of the show. Your desire for fair analysis helped motivate us, and even if you didn’t always agree, you knew that I wasn’t cheerleading for one side or the other and you knew we always wanted to hear the other side.”

With Abrams’ departure comes a bit of a shakeup to NewsNation’s schedule. Beginning Feb. 10, Vittert’s program On Balance, which currently airs in the 7 p.m. time slot, will move to the 9 p.m. slot. Meanwhile, Elizabeth Vargas Reports will move from its usual 5 p.m. slot 7 p.m., with NewsNation Now with Connell McShane set to air from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.