News Anchor Retires After 33 Years

Vicki Yates is bidding adieu to the newsroom and her daily viewers. After 30 years of style, class, kindness, integrity, and stellar work, she's saying goodbye to NewsChannel 5 in Nashville, TN, and will embark on her retirement journey. In addition to a live announcement on air, Yates took to social media to advise viewers and fans of the milestone. "So as you might have heard, I'm retiring!! My last day at NewsChannel5 will be Friday, June 2nd," she captioned the video announcement on Instagram. "Already I've become close to tears because of all of the wonderful and thoughtful things you've sent to me. I can't tell you how much each and every one of you means to me, but I'll try to convey it on my last day. Until then, follow me here! Much love!"

Yates joined the NewsChannel 5 team in 1990. Her reporting has earned her multiple awards for her anchoring, including a recent Emmy award for "Best Evening Newscast. She's also been donned "School Patrol," which profiles schools, students, and teachers across Middle Tennessee. Yates is known for breaking news in a calm, reassuring manner despite the tragedy. She's brought peace to viewers in times of crisis like the tornado outbreak of 1998, and most recently, the tragic shooting at The Covenant School.

Outside of her anchoring, she's a dedicated mentor. Yates spends her free time to tending to causes dear to her heart, most notably serving single moms and struggling families. At NewsChannel 5, colleagues enjoy her treating thre staff to weekly homemade sweet treats.

Her last day at NewsChannel 5 is June 2nd, 2023. Yates' retirement will include travel and spending a lot more time with her family. The mother of three is also a proud and doting grandmother. She has two sons, twins, and a daughter – born two years apart. Her Instagram account is filled with precious family tributes and moments.