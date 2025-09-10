Newly Crowned 2026 Miss America Speaks out About Being Criticized for Her Pageant Makeup

Although she’s proud of everything she has achieved, newly crowned 2026 Miss America Cassie Donegan revealed that she has dealt with negativity not over her win, but her pageant makeup style.

“Often you do have to just pick and choose what you allow yourself to digest,” Donegan shared with PEOPLE about the social media ridicule she’s been exposed to. “I think that’s something that’s been a really useful tool, really leaning into those who are lifting me, loving me, and holding me high, and choosing to focus on the positivity that’s happening in the moment.”

The newly-crowned Miss America then said that while she’s earned the sought-after pageant title, she’s still just a human.

“I’m just a normal person. No, I don’t want to hear people ever say anything negative,” she said. “Especially about my appearance. But I also respect that the internet is a public space and that people have the right to their own opinion to be able to share that, and no one’s going to be everyone’s favorite all of the time.”

Instead of focusing on the negativity, Donegan said she’s going to do her best to love and care about everyone, including her online critics. “At the end of the day, if even just one person has felt touched in some way or seen or loved through me as Miss America, then I’ve done my job,” she pointed out. “And that’s the most important thing.”

She went on to add that she’s committed to staying true to herself. “I think that no one has the right to tell you what you can do with your own body. This is your best, and you should be able to walk around proudly in it.”