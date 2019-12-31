New Year’s Eve 2019: Every TV Show Marathon

2019 is soon set to come to an end. And what better way to celebrate the end of the decade than with marathons of some of your favorite TV shows? There are plenty of TV marathons ready for you to enjoy on New Year’s Eve. But, when and where can you watch those programs?

According to TV Insider, there are many reality shows that will be holding marathons on Dec. 31. TLC is set to air Say Yes to the Dress started at 4 a.m. ET, with Dr. Pimple Popper taking over marathon duties come 1 p.m. ET.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Additionally, OWN will air several episodes of Dr. Phil starting at 5 a.m., so you can get your wellness fix in before the New Year. In case you’re interested in true crime, you can also tune in to a marathon of Live PD on the A&E channel starting at 8 a.m. ET or See No Evil on the ID channel starting at 4 a.m ET.

Who is your favorite teen star that made a cameo appearance on @NBCSVU? Don’t miss the Teenage Wasteland #SVU Marathon starting right now on USA Network. pic.twitter.com/Totp9VxerC — USA Network (@USA_Network) December 29, 2019

If you’re more of a drama fan, there are also many shows that you can watch on New Year’s Eve. The USA Network will air a marathon of Law & Order: SVU at 6 a.m. ET while Oxygen will air a marathon of another Dick Wolf show, Chicago P.D., also at 6 a.m. ET.

You can also show some love to Wolf’s other shows, Law & Order: Criminal Intent and Law & Order, which will air on WEtv starting at 10 a.m. Criminal Minds, Doctor Who, and, as always on New Year’s Eve, The Twilight Zone will all also run marathons on the holiday.

As for comedies, both E! and Comedy Central will air a couple of classics, Sex and the City and South Park, respectively. At 12 p.m. ET, Pop TV will air several episodes of Schitt’s Creek. So, if you want to catch up before the final season of the show premieres (on Jan. 7), now’s your chance to do so.

While there are many TV options for you to watch, there are also some classics that will air on New Year’s Eve, too. You can take a break from the legal drama on Law & Order or the hysterical antics on Schitt’s Creek to celebrate the holiday with one of the numerous New Year’s Eve specials that will air. In addition to Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen taking over hosting duties on CNN once again, Ryan Seacrest is set to host Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.