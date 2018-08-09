10 New Shows to Look for This Summer

With many television shows going on their summer breaks, did you really think fans would be out of options for quality entertainment? Think again.

In the golden age of TV, summer hiatus just means the opportunity to obsess over brand new series premiering in the next few months.

From new summer series from your favorite networks to limited series aiming to become the next Big Little Lies, keep scrolling to see some of the new series that might become your next TV obsession.

Sweetbitter

Based on the novel by Stephanie Danler, Sweetbitter follows Tess, who shortly after arriving in New York City, lands a job at a celebrated downtown restaurant. Swiftly introduced to the world of drugs, drinking, love, lust, dive bars and fine dining, she learns to navigate the alluring, yet punishing life she has stumbled upon.

The six-episode, half-hour drama will premiere Sunday, May 6 on Starz.

Patrick Melrose

A television show star Benedict Cumberbatch has called his “passion project”, Patrick Melrose is a five-part limited series based on the novels by Edward St. Aubyn following Patrick from a privileged but deeply traumatic childhood in the South of France through severe substance abuse in his 20s in New York and, ultimately toward recovery in Britain.

The drama series, which promises to be both harrowing and hilarious, premieres Saturday, May 12 on Showtime.

Reverie

This feels like Inception meets The Matrix, and we’re intrigued.

From creator Mickey Fisher, the thriller follows Mara Kint (Sarah Shahi) a former hostage negotiator and expert on human behavior who became a college professor after facing an unimaginable personal tragedy. But when her former boss, Charlie Ventana (Dennis Haysbert), brings her in to save ordinary people who have lost themselves in a highly advanced immersive virtual-reality program in which you can live out your wildest dreams, she finds that in saving others, she may actually have discovered a way to save herself.

The series premieres Wednesday, May 30 on NBC.

100 Code

The crime drama series follows the hunt for a serial killer who targets young, blond, blue-eyed women, found dead in fields of flowers. Through a special arrangement with the NYPD, Det. Tommy Conley (Dominc Monaghan) is permitted to observe and advise the Stockholm PD, as he suspects a connection between a series of murders in New York and a death in Sweden.

Upon arrival in Stockholm, he is paired with Mikael Eklund (the late Michael Nyqvist), a Swedish cop with an aversion to American culture. Both detectives despise each other, but the two are quickly forced to resolve their differences as the mysterious killings continue and they race to find the murderer down a path of no return.

The series premieres Tuesday, May 29 on WGN America.

Pose

Ryan Murphy’s final original series for FX, Pose is set in the world of 1986 and looks at the juxtaposition of several segments of life and society in New York: The rise of the luxury Trump-era universe, the downtown social and literary scene and the ball culture world.

The series, which will also feature the larger transgender series regular cast in TV history, premieres June 3 on FX.

Dietland

Julianna Margulies is returning to television with a new hairdo and a series based on Sarai Walker’s book. The series takes a look at society’s obsession with weight loss and fashion as seen through the eyes of those who work in the beauty industry.

Dietland premieres June 4 on AMC.

Sharp Objects

Could Sharp Objects be HBO’s next big hit?

The limited series based on Gillian Flynn’s novel joins Amy Adams and Patricia Clarkson with Big Little Lies director Jean-Marc Valle and television pro Marti Noxon. The show about a journalist who returns to her hometown and uncovers dark secrets about her past might be the summer’s most anticipated show.

Sharp Objects premieres in at a yet to be released date in July on HBO.

Burden of Truth

Kristin Kreuk’s return to The CW comes with the airing of this Canadian television drama about a corporate attorney who returns to her small town in order to represent a large pharmaceutical company against a group of sick girls. Kreuk plays Joanna Harley, who slowly realizes that the girls need her help. You can watch the Canadian trailer for the series above.

The series premieres July 11 on The CW.

Making It

The Parks and Recreation reunion we’ve been begging for, with a twist.

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman team up to host and executive produce this crafting competition series. Over the course of six episodes, contestants will wow the judges with their DIY talents, making this summer series a must-watch for the self-care crowd.

Making It premieres July 31 on NBC.

Jack Ryan

John Krasinski is turning away from his Office roots and becoming an action star on Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan. The Amazon series stars Krasinski as the titular CIA analyst who is thrown into a war zone for the first time and uncovers a pattern of terrorist communication.

The series premieres Aug. 31 and has already been renewed for a second season at Amazon.