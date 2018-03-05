10 New Shows to Watch for in Spring 2018

Is there such a thing as too much TV? Networks don’t seem to think so.

With the 2018 Winter Olympics, and the special programming that comes with it, ending Sunday, networks are preparing for the return of fan favorite series, as well as introducing some brand new and creative offerings.

From comedies about religion, crime procedurals, spinoffs and dramedies, there is something for everyone to enjoy this spring.

Scroll through to see some of the new shows coming to network and cable television this spring.

LIVING BIBLICALLY

Chip Curry (Jay R. Ferguson) is a modern day man at a crossroads in his life, who decides to live strictly in accordance with the Bible. His smart, pregnant wife, Leslie (Lindsey Kraft), while both skeptical and entertained by her husband’s new passion, supports him completely.

Knowing he’ll need some practical advice, Chip forms a “God Squad” with Father Gene (Ian Gomez), a Catholic Priest who helps Chip translate the rules of the Bible to a modern world; and Father Gene’s best friend, easygoing Rabbi Gil Abelman (David Krumholtz), who respects Chip’s chutzpah and is glad to serve as a sounding board when they meet at their local bar.

As he begins his sincere spiritual journey toward a more moral life with the help of his wife and friends, Chip wonders if he’ll be able to take a page – or every page – out of the Good Book, and if the effect will be of Biblical proportions.

The show premieres Monday, February 26 at 9:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

Good Girls

When three suburban moms get tired of trying to make ends meet, they decide it’s time to stick up for themselves by robbing the local grocery store. But when the manager catches a glimpse of one of them and the loot is far more than they expected, it doesn’t take long for the three best friends to realize the perfect getaway will be harder than they think.

The cast includes Christina Hendricks (Mad Men), Retta (Parks and Recreation), Mae Whitman (Parenthood, Arrested Development), Reno Wilson (Mike & Molly), Manny Montana (Graceland), Lidya Jewett (Hidden Figures), Izzy Stannard (Brad’s Status) and Matthew Lillard (Twin Peaks, Bosch).

The series premieres Monday, Feb. 26 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

Shoot The Messenger

A young reporter balancing a messy life with a burgeoning career tracks a story about a gang-related murder, discovering an interconnected web of political and illicit sexual indiscretions that could destroy lives, including those of her own family.

The series stars Elyse Levesque (Stargate Universe, The Originals) as Daisy Channing, Lyriq Bent (Rookie Blue, The Book of Negroes) as Kevin Lutz, Lucas Bryant (Haven) as Simon Olenski and Alex Kingston (ER, Doctor Who) as Mary Foster.

The show premieres Monday, Feb. 26 at 10 p.m. ET on WGN America

Life Sentence

Stella (Lucy Hale) has spent the last eight years living like she was dying (because she was). Just like the “manic pixie dream girl” heroines in her favorite sappy cancer movies, Stella traveled the world, faced her darkest fears and found true love on a whirlwind trip to Paris. But when Stella finds out that her cancer has been cured, she is suddenly forced to face the long-term consequences of the “live in the moment” decisions she made, including marrying a total stranger.

The series stars Hale (Pretty Little Liars), Elliot Knight (Once Upon A Time), Dylan Walsh (Nip/Tuck), Gillian Vigman (The Hangover), Jayson Blair (Whiplash), Brooke Lyons (The Affair) and Carlos PenaVega (Big Time Rush).

The show will premiere Wednesday, March 7 at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.

Instinct

Alan Cumming stars as a former CIA operative Dr. Dylan Reinhart, a gifted author and university professor living a quiet life teaching psychopathic behavior to packed classes of adoring students. But when tenacious top NYPD detective Lizzie Needham (Bojana Novakovic) appeals to him to help her catch a serial murderer who is using Dylan’s first book as a tutorial, Dylan is compelled by the case and comes out of retirement.

The series, based on a James Patterson novel, star Cumming, Novakovic, Daniel Ings, Naveen Andrews and Sharon Leal.

The show will air its first episode Sunday, March 11 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS

Deception

When his career is ruined by scandal, superstar magician Cameron Black has only one place to turn to practice his art of deception, influence and illusion — the FBI. Using every trick in the book and inventing new ones, he will help the government catch the world’s most elusive criminals while staging the biggest illusions of his career.

Deception stars Jack Cutmore-Scott as Cameron Black/Jonathan Black, Ilfenesh Hadera as Kay Daniels, Lenora Crichlow as Dina Clark, Amaury Nolasco as Mike Alvarez, Justin Chon as Jordan Kwon, Laila Robins as Special Agent Deakins and Vinnie Jones as Gunter Gustafsen.

The series premieres Sunday, March 11 at 10 p.m. on ABC

For The People

Set in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, also known as “The Mother Court,” this new drama from the producers of Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal follows brand-new lawyers working for both the defense and the prosecution handling the most high-profile and high-stakes federal cases in the country – all as their lives intersect in and out of the courtroom.

The series stars Britt Robertson as Sandra Bell, Ben Rappaport as Seth Oliver, Susannah Flood as Kate Littlejohn, Wesam Keesh as Jay Simmons, Regé-Jean Page as Leonard Knox, Ben Shenkman as Roger Gunn, Hope Davis as Jill Carlan, Vondie Curtis-Hall as Judge Nicholas Byrne and Anna Deavere Smith as Tina Krissman.

The show premieres Tuesday, March 13 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

Rise

When dedicated teacher Lou Mazzuchelli (Josh Radnor) sheds his own self-doubt and takes over the school’s lackluster theater department, he galvanizes not only the faculty and students, but the entire working-class town.



The cast includes Radnor, Rosie Perez, Auli’i Cravalho, Damon J. Gillespie, Marley Shelton, Rarmian Newton, Ted Sutherland, Amy Forsyth, Casey W. Johnson, Taylor Richardson, Joe Tippett, and Shirley Rumierk.

Rise premieres on a special time Tuesday, March 13 at 10 p.m. ET, before moving to its regular time taking over This Is Us’ time slot at 9 p.m. ET the following week on NBC.

Station 19

This Grey’s Anatomy spinoff is one of the most anticipated shows of the spring. Following the lives of Seattle firefighters, three blocks away from Grey Sloan Memorial hospital, the series stars Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera, practically raised in the firehouse by her father Captain Pruitt (Miguel Sandoval), dealing with a traumatic event that leads to a love triangle between her co-worker Jack (Grey Damon) and her best friend Ryan (Alberto Frezza).

The series also sees Grey’s veteran Jason George jump from the O.R. to the firehouse as the newbie recruit to the team.

The show premieres with a two-hour event Thursday, March 22 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

Splitting Up Together

Based on the Danish series, this is the story of a couple — played by Jenna Fischer (The Office) and Oliver Hudson (Scream Queens) — whose marriage is reignited by their divorce.

The Ellen DeGeneres executive produced series stars Fischer as Lena, Hudson as Martin, Bobby Lee as Arthur, Diane Farr as Maya, Lindsay Price as Camille, Olivia Keville as Mae, Van Crosby as Mason and Sander Thomas as Milo.

The series premieres March 27 at 9:30 p.m. ET on ABC