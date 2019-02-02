New TV Shows 2019: What You Need to Start Watching

2019 is officially one month old and already serving us with some amazing new television.

With streaming services giving us new content on a daily basis, as well as broadcast and cable networks trying to impress us with their winter offerings, it can be difficult to choose what to watch.

With laugh-out-loud comedies, epic dramas, and guilty pleasure reality series, take a look at some of the best new shows released in 2019 you have to start watching.

Sex Education

Netflix has another hit on its hands with Sex Education.

Starring Gillian Anderson and Asa Butterfield, this new British dramedy follows a socially awkward teenager living with his sex therapist mother. His life takes a turn when he realizes his talent for giving peers relationship and advice on sex.

Some of the sexual content might be crude for sensitive viewers, but no other show out there is showcasing teenage life with as much laughter and heart as this Netflix show. You will want to be best friends with this entire cast.

The first season of Sex Education is currently streaming on Netflix. It has already been renewed for Season 2.

I Am the Night

There have been mixed responses to this Black Dahlia-adjacent miniseries, which reunites Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins with Chris Pine.

The six-episode, noir drama revolves around Fauna Hodel (India Eisley), a young girl who was given up by her mother and is determined to uncovering the secrets of her past, enlisting the help of stringer journalist Jay Singletary (Pine).

While the series might not be hailed as perfect by critics, Pine’s performance will likely be making an appearance on future awards show ceremonies.

I Am the Night airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TNT.

The Other Two

This new comedy series received very little promotion ahead of its premiere, yet might be a strong contender for best new comedy of the year.

From former Saturday Night Live writers Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, the series follows siblings Cary (Drew Tarver) and Brooke (Heléne Yorke) who are coming to terms with the reality that their Hollywood dreams might not come true. But when their 13-year-old brother Chase (Case Walker) becomes a YouTube sensation, the siblings become part of their entourage and continue to push forward with their own dreams.

Despite the silly premise, you will be surprised by how much you love the show by the end of the pilot. The Other Two airs Thursdays at 10:30 p.m. ET on Comedy Central, previous episodes are available to stream on the network’s website and on demand for cable subscribers.

Good Trouble

Yep, a Freeform drama series made this list. Nope, it’s not an accident.

This new young adult drama, featuring grown-up characters from hit series The Fosters, is one of the biggest surprises of the year with its realistic portrayal of the millennial workplace culture, mixed with some sexy drama and social justice conversations.

The series does not hesitate to show Callie (Maia Mitchell) and Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) struggling and making at-times cringeworthy mistakes, but there’s something beautiful about the way this show is portraying our country’s volatile times that makes us wish we lived in that universe.

Good Trouble airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform.

Roswell, New Mexico

There are a lot of reboots out there right now, but The CW may have its next big sci-fi romance hit with Roswell, New Mexico.

Featuring the characters from the original Roswell series (based on Melinda Metz’s Roswell High novels), the new show ages them 10 years and turns the story of Liz Ortecho (Jeanine Mason), Max Evans (Nathan Dean Parsons) and the inhabitants of the famous town into a murder mystery romance drama.

With a dash of political commentary on subjects such as immigration, Roswell turns this alien romance story into a culturally relevant series that will hook you with its twists as well as its attractive cast. Can we get at least 10 more seasons?

Roswell, New Mexico airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.

Back With the Ex

American television has plenty of guilty pleasures fans can enjoy, but we have to thank Netflix for providing us with some international offerings we might have never heard about otherwise.

The streaming service brought this Australian reality television series into our lives in January, where couples — who have been separated for some time — reunite to see if they can spark a connection once again.

From a couple who have carried a torch for each other for decades to high school sweethearts getting over infidelity, this show is as entertaining as some of the U.S’ craziest dating shows. The accents are just an added bonus.

The first season of Back With the Ex is currently streaming on Netflix.

Tidying Up With Marie Kondo

The first viral sensation of 2019, this reality series brought the art of organizing into the mainstream.

Japanese organizing consultant and KonMari method creator Marie Kondo has brought her philosophies into the U.S., encouraging a generation of TV fans to finally get their closets — and lives — together.

Get ready to feel the joy. The first season of Tidying Up with Marie Kondo is streaming on Netflix.

Russian Doll

The less you know about this new Netflix series before you watch the better.

Orange Is the New Black star Natasha Lyonne stars and co-created the series that follows Nadia, a woman who finds herself trapped in a very strange situation. This weird little show will probably be a sleeper hit for the series, and should take Lyonne to the next level with hopefully some acting nominations in the future.

The first season of Russian Doll is streaming on Netflix.

Black Earth Rising

In the mood for a tense political drama with stellar performances? Black Earth Rising might be for you.

The limited series, which first aired in the UK on BBC Two, follows legal investigator Kate Ashby (Michaela Coel) working for lawyer Michael Ennis (John Goodman). Their lives begin to unravel after Kate’s mother takes a case prosecuting an African militia leader, leading to the reveal of decades-old secrets that change everything.

Previously known for her series Chewing Gum, Coel proves she can take on dramatic roles and make them honest. We expect to see Coel in a lot more leading roles after Black Earth Rising.

Catch the eight-episode limited series on Netflix.