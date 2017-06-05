New ‘The Mist’ Trailer Released

The TV adaptation for Stephen King‘s legendary work ‘The Mist’ is only a a couple of weeks away from its series premiere on Spike, and the network has just released a chilling new trailer for the series.

This is the second full trailer for the series, which is set to debut this summer. It follows the popular King novel, rather than the feature film that was directed by Frank Darabont.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Watch the trailer above, and check out the full synopsis below!

When the residents of Bridgeville, Maine find themselves engulfed by a foreboding mist containing a myriad of inexplicable and bizarre threats, their humanity is put to the test in THE MIST a new 10 episode serialized drama premiering Thursday, June 22 at 10 PM, ET/PT on Spike.

Based on a story by Stephen King, Spike’s THE MIST has been re-imagined for television by Executive Producer and Writer Christian Torpe and produced by TWC-Dimension Television. The story centers around a small town family that is torn apart by a brutal crime. As they deal with the fallout an eerie mist rolls in, suddenly cutting them off from the rest of the world, and in some cases, each other. Family, friends and adversaries become strange bedfellows, battling the mysterious mist and its threats, fighting to maintain morality and sanity as the rules of society break down.

Up Next: Steven Ogg On Westworld Season 2