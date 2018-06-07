New ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Spinoff ‘Mayans MC’ Teaser Released

The Mayan’s MC motorcycle club is rolling out.

A new teaser from the Sons of Anarchy spin-off gives an engine-roaring, slightly eerie glimpse at the drama and tension to come. The clip shows a bike start and ride off, leaving only an intricate tire track behind, stamped with the Mayans’ logo.

Leave your mark this fall on FX. #MayansFX

The show still does not have a set premiere date, but fans are expecting the club to ride across screens in fall 2018. The network has ordered a full 10-episode run, so viewers will get to know the new club. If it has any of the success of the show that inspired it, it is likely the network will pick it up for season two early on.

To make the wait easier, the show has been offering fans a behind-the-scenes look at the cast on set.

One “family meeting” photo shows a number of the cast members lounging between shots on set. These sunny little moments behind-the-scenes are in stark contrast to the intense footage teasing the show.

In the first teaser shared by the show’s official Twitter page, “Paint It Black” by the Rolling Stones plays as the camera watches a desolate desert road. The camera holds steady as ten members of the Mayans Motorcycle Club ride by before sweeping up to show them disappear into the desert.

Fans aren’t the only ones excited about the show’s impending premiere. Co-president of FX’s Original Programming, Nick Grad, gushed about the series, saying, “Kurt Sutter is a master storyteller and Mayans MC has the raw energy and intensity that are hallmarks of his signature style.”

“Thanks to Kurt, co-creator Elgin James and this amazing cast, Mayans MC builds on the legacy of Sons of Anarchy, taking it in a thrilling new direction that we can’t wait for the world to see,” he added.

While only a few of the Sons of Anarchy cast members will return for the series, the show is firmly anchored in the world created there. Mayans MC will reportedly be “set in a post Jax Teller world,” where a fresh-out-of-prison EZ Reyes — played by JD Pardo — “is a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the Cali/Mexi border.” EZ is now forced to create a new outlaw identity for himself whereas once he was a “golden boy who had the American Dream within his grasp.”