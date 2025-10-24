New ‘Miami Vice’ Film Eyeing Marvel Star as Lead

A Marvel star might be making the jump to Miami Vice.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Michael B. Jordan is in early negotiations to star in the new Miami Vice film.

Videos by PopCulture.com

If the deal moves forward, Jordan will play Ricardo “Rico” Tubbs, originally played by Philip Michael Thomas on the ‘80s NBC crime drama. James “Sonny” Crockett, originally played by Don Johnson, has not yet been cast. The film is being developed by Universal and F1 director Joseph Kosinski.

(Photo by Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images)

It was announced in April that a Miami Vice reboot film was in the works at Universal. The script will be written by Nightcrawler writer and director Dan Gilroy. The film is said to explore the glamour and corruption of mid-80s Miami and will be inspired by the pilot episode and first season of the beloved series. Also starring Saundra Santiago, Michael Talbott, John Diehl, Olivia Brown, Gregory Sierra, and Edward James Olmos, Miami Vice was created by Anthony Yerkovich and ran for five seasons from 1984 to 1990.

The new film will also mark the second feature adaptation of the series. Jamie Foxx and Colin Farrell starred in 2006’s Miami Vice as Tubbs and Crockett, respectively. It was produced, written, and directed by Michael Mann and also starred Gong Li, Naomie Harris, Justin Theroux, Ciarán Hinds, and Barry Shabaka Henley. The movie made over $164 million at the box office and opened at No. 1 in the United States, despite the mixed reviews.

(Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images)

Michael B. Jordan most recently starred in the hit movie Sinners and is known for playing Erik Killmonger in Black Panther and Adonis Creed in the Creed franchise. Additional credits include Gen: Lock, A Journal for Jordan, Without Remorse, Raising Dion, Just Mercy, Farenheight 451, Fantastic Four, and That Awkward Moment. He will next be seen in Creed IV, I Am Legend 2, The Silver Bear, and Rainbow Six, among others.

As of now, Jordan’s involvement has not been confirmed, but it’s only a matter of time before the new Crockett and Tubbs are announced. Unfortunately, the series is not available on streaming services, but can be purchased on YouTube, Prime Video, and Apple TV. It’s possible Miami Vice will be made available on a service like Peacock in the future, but for now, fans will have to find another way.