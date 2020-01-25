New ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 3 Costume Revealed, and It’s the Wildest Yet

Season 3 of The Masked Singer is already looking to be over-the-top. The singing competition series, which masks the identity of its contestants behind elaborate costumes, has revealed one of those outfits to Twitter. Which has introduced the world to the mysterious Kitty Mask.

The reveal of Kitty Mask comes just a day after the show revealed a Swan would be masking another hidden celebrity. This brings the total roster for Season 3 to the following: Banana, Llama, Miss Monster, Frog, Mouse, Robot, Kangaroo, White Tiger, Turtle, Astronaut, Swan and now Kitty Mask.

The show’s second season premiered back in September and only concluded in mid-December. The big winner, Fox, turned out to be TV personality Wayne Brady, even though the panel of judges — Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger — thought it was Jamie Foxx. However, in an interesting twist of fate, the Just Mercy star has been asked to appear on the new season as a guest judge.

T-Pain won the first season as Monster, who quickly became a fan-favorite thanks to his backstory about being shoved out of the music industry and even telling fans that winning would help re-start his career again.

The show has proved to be such a massive success for The Fox Network that it’s getting its very own spinoff, The Masked Dancer. It’s inspired by a segment from Ellen DeGeneres’ daytime talk show, where celebrities wear head-to-toe costumes, do a unique dance, then everyone has to guess who they really are. The segment debuted last January, and have raked in roughly 3 million views since then.

“We’re still blown away by The Masked Singer‘s massive impact on pop culture, but when Ellen debuted her own inventive segment, we were truly amazed,” said Rob Wade, President of Alternative Entertainment & Specials at Fox Entertainment. “We are thrilled to partner with Ellen on this new format and take The Masked Dancer to a whole new creative level.”

“This is gonna be just as fun and suspenseful as The Masked Singer but with a lot more Krumping and I cannot wait,” DeGeneres added.

You can catch the Season 3 premiere of The Masked Singer on Sunday, Feb. 2 immediately following Super Bowl LIV before resuming its usual Wednesday time slot starting Feb. 5.