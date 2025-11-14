New Jared Padalecki CBS Show Gets Encouraging Update

Jared Padalecki’s medical drama project, which is currently in development, is moving forward at CBS.

The drama, which reunites the actor with Walker showrunner Anna Fricke, has opened a development writers room, according to Deadline. As per the Writers Guild of America, a development writers room includes of three or more writers, including a showrunner, working on scripts ahead of a series order.

(Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Fricke is under an overall deal with CBS Studios, while Padalecki has a first-look producing deal. The project was first announced in January, but it’s unclear if it’s targeting a specific season for premiere, as the network has been embracing a year-round development strategy as of late.

The untitled medical drama stars Padalecki as “a headstrong, devoted doctor” who “practices his unique style of improvisational medicine alongside his new protégé, a young doctor escaping her past, as they operate a mobile clinic and heal the bodies and souls of their underserved community in the medical desert of rural Texas,” according to the official logline.

Fricke and Laura Terry executive produce through Fricke’s Pursued by a Bear alongside Padalecki. Genevieve Padalecki is a producer. Padalecki’s former manager, Dan Spilo, is reportedly no longer involved.

Jared Padalecki as Camden Casey (Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS)

Padalecki guest-starred on three episodes of CBS’ Fire Country last season, playing Camden Casey, a Southern California firefighter and training captain. While there was chatter about a possible spinoff or return for Casey, there have been no developments there.

He is set to reunite with his Supernatural co-stars Jensen Ackles and Misha Collins during the final season of The Boys, which is set for 2026 on Prime Video.