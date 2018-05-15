‘New Girl’ Star Max Greenfield Takes Over Lead in New CBS Comedy

New Girl alum Max Greenfield has been cast in the recently-ordered CBS comedy The Neighborhood.

According to TV Line, Greenfield will be taking over the lead role of Dave Johnson, “the nicest guy in the Midwest,” which was previously set to be filled by House of Lies‘ Josh Lawson.

The multi-camera comedy, which was formerly known as Welcome to the Neighborhood and hails from The Big Bang Theory‘s Jim Reynolds, follows Dave, who moves his family from the Midwest to Los Angeles, where his sunny disposition is much appreciated.

Greenfield will be joining stars Dreama Walker, Cedric The Entertainer, Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears, Tichina Arnold and Hank Greenspan.

Jim Reynolds will serve as writer and executive producer for the series. Aaron Kaplan of Kapital Entertainment, Dana Honor and Wendi Trilling will also executive produce.

Greenfield has portrayed Schmidt on Fox’s comedy series New Girl for the past seven seasons, though his move to CBS follows the series’ cancellation.

Following the wrap of its sixth season, which saw Jess confessing her true feelings for Nick, Winston and Ally becoming engaged, and Cece and Schmidt learning that they are pregnant, fans began speculating that the show would be coming to an end. In May, star Jake Johnson confirmed those rumors.

Premiering in 2011, the comedy received a Writer’s Guild Award nomination for Outstanding Achievement in Television for New Series and has been nominated for five Emmy Awards and five Golden Globe Awards.

The ensemble comedy, which focuses on a group of five friends attempting to find their place in the world, starred Greenfield, Zooey Deschanel, Jake Johnson, Lamorne Morris, Nasim Pedrad, and Nina Simone.

“It was hard to say goodbye to Zooey, to Max, to Lamorne and everybody, to Hannah. There are people I really like and care about, and the characters I care about, so it was a really weird feeling to not be able to not act with those people as these characters that we all created and we all kind of know,” Johnson said in a video interview with PEOPLE in February.

“I think the fans are really going to like season seven,” he continued. “We end the show, so it doesn’t in a kind-of grey area world. The show ends. The characters’ stories come together and so I think Liz Meriweather, the creator of the show, knows what the fans really like and I think she gave it to them.”

New Girl airs its series finale on Tuesday, May 15, at 9:30 p.m. ET on Fox.