‘New Girl’ Final Season Premieres April 10 on FOX

The seventh and final season of Fox’s longest-running live-action comedy, New Girl, has a premiere date.

The ensemble comedy, which focuses on a group of five friends attempting to find their place in the world, will premiere its final season on Tuesday, April 10 at 9:30 p.m. ET. The eight-episode final season concludes with a special hour-long finale on Tuesday, May 15.

The seventh season will see a three-year time jump for the characters, with Jess and Nick returning from a European book tour; Schmidt and Cece raising their daughter, Ruth; and Winston and Aly married with a child on the way. It will also see the return of guest stars Damon Wayans, Jr., Dermot Mulroney, David Walton, Nelson Franklin, Sam Richardson, Jamie Lee Curtis and Rob Reiner. Curb Your Enthusiasm‘s JB Smoove and One Mississippi‘s Tig Notaro will make their series debuts in guest-starring roles.

Following the wrap of its sixth season, which saw Jess confessing her true feelings for Nick, Winston and Ally becoming engaged, and Cece and Schmidt learning that they are pregnant, fans began speculating that the show would be coming to an end. In May, star Jake Johnson confirmed those rumors.

Premiering in 2011, the comedy received a Writer’s Guild Award nomination for Outstanding Achievement in Television for New Series and has been nominated for five Emmy Awards and five Golden Globe Awards.

The network has also announced a special first-ever limited-commercial-interruption extended episode of Family Guy set to air on Sunday, March 11.