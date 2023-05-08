New 'Game of Thrones' Spinoff Halted, George R.R. Martin Says

Author George R.R. Martin weighed in on the WGA writers strike on Sunday in a new post on his blog. Martin is best known as the author of A Song of Ice and Fire, the book series that was adapted into Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon, but he had a long career as a TV writer before that as well. Martin voiced his support for the striking writers while also delivering the news that production on the latest adaptation of his books has halted.

"I am not in LA, so I cannot walk a picket line as I did in 1988, but I want to go on the record with my full and complete and unequivocal support of my Guild," Martin wrote. The author wrote for TV in the 1980s including CBS' reboot of The Twilight Zone and the ABC drama Beauty and the Beast. He described how he got into that business and why he got out of it in his book Dreamsongs. Since then, adaptations of his books have pulled him back to Hollywood, and continue to do so. Later in his blog post, he revealed that the adaptation of his "Dunk & Egg" novella series – another ASoIaF spinoff – is on hold due to the strike.

"The writer's room on A KNIGHT OF THE SEVEN KINGDOMS: THE HEDGE KNIGHT has closed for the duration [of the strike]," Martin wrote, referring to the show by its current working title. "[Showrunner] Ira Parker and his incredible staff of young talents are on the picket lines."

As for House of the Dragon, there were mixed feelings this weekend when Variety reported that work on the show would continue, and that showrunner Ryan Condal would remain on set without conducting any writing duties, as the WGA guidelines demand. Martin addressed that too, and his commentary may put fans at ease.

"Across the ocean, the second season of HOUSE OF THE DRAGON started filming April 11 and will continue in London and Wales," he wrote. "The scripts for the eight s2 episodes were all finished months ago, long before the strike began. Every episode has gone through four or five drafts and numerous rounds of revisions, to address HBO notes, my notes, budget concerns, etc. There will be no further revisions. The writers have done their jobs; the rest is in the hands of the directors, cast and crew... and of course the dragons."

Finally, Martin delivered the best news of all – his continued progress on his long-awaited book The Winds of Winter. He wrote that, while screenwriters are on strike, authors, editors and playwrights can continue unhampered. "I have ongoing projects in all of those areas," he wrote, "and that work continues unabated. And WINDS continues to be priority number one."

Martin's books are available now in print, digital and audiobook format. He has not offered a guess about when The Winds of Winter might be published. Since work on House of the Dragon continues unabated, it seems safe to assume that Season 2 will still premiere in the summer or fall of 2024 as previously announced.