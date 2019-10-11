New ‘Blue Bloods’ Season 10, Episode 3 Photos Come out Well Before Tonight’s Showing

Blue Bloods is giving fans a sneak peek into Friday’s new episode, Season 10, Episode 3, “Behind the Smile.” In the photos, shared to the show’s official Twitter account, star Tom Selleck can be seen as Frank Reagan, appearing to be thinking hard about something. Another photo shows star Will Estes as Jamie Reagan bent over someone lying limp in the street, and the final sneak peek snapshot shows Bridget Moynahan as Assistant District Attorney Erin Reagan smiling behind her desk.

Fans of the long-running CBS procedural responded to the tweet with enthusiastic reactions.

“I can’t wait to watch tonight’s episode of [Blue Bloods],” one Twitter user wrote. “I look forward to this day every week!!”

Check out these behind the scenes pics of tonight’s episode! 🎬 #BlueBloods pic.twitter.com/J3o4aTuboP — Blue Bloods (@BlueBloods_CBS) October 11, 2019

“HAPPY BLUE BLOODS FRIDAY,” another wrote with three blue heart emojis.

“Love me some Blue Bloods,” another wrote.

“Can’t wait! Looks like a good story for Jamie,” someone else said.

The official synopsis for “Behind the Smile” reads: “Frank’s esteem for an old friend proves to be a mistake; Jamie asks Erin for help apprehending a perp who shot at him after learning she chose not to send him to prison six months ago; Eddie clashes with her new boss.”

Last week’s episode, “Naughty or Nice,” saw Frank and Erin at odds once again because Frank discovered that the district attorney’s office has a list of NYPD officers they think are “unreliable.” Frank later revealed that he had his own list of “unreliable” people in the D.A.’s office. Erin told Frank she hated the list too, but that her loyalty is to her office, not family.

This week, fans may see tensions rise once again between Frank and Erin, as well as between Jamie and Erin after he learns she could have sent his shooter to jail months ago.

New episodes of Blue Bloods air Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo credit: Patrick Harbron/CBS