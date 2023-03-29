New Adult Swim Series Renewed for Season 2 Before Season 1 Even Premieres

Even before its series debut, Jason Ruiz's upcoming adult animated series Royal Crackers has been greenlit for a second season. Adult Swim handed the upcoming series an early Season 2 renewal on Monday, a little less than a week before Royal Crackers' Sunday, April 2 debut on the network.



The upcoming series follows the Hornsby family as they vie for control of their once-successful cracker company. Once "the king of snacks," the Royal Crackers empire is now crumbling. Per the official logline, "when he family patriarch, tyrannical company founder Theodore Hornsby Sr. ends up in a "super coma," the rest of the Hornsbys will take their lack of talent and business acumen and try to make Royal Crackers the success it once was." The series features a voice cast that includes Ruiz as Stebe, Andrew Santino as Theo, Jessica St. Clair as Deb, David Gborie as Darby, Maile Flanagan as Matt, Fred Tatasciore as Al, Stephanie Sheh as Rachel, and Debra Wilson as Clair Bailey.

"Television has done a great job exploring how families clash over the fate of oil, media or cattle empires, but until now, no one has had the courage to address the savory snack food industry," Michael Ouweleen, President of Adult Swim and Cartoon Network, said in a press release. "We're all super grateful Adult Swim gave us the chance to tell more stories about our characters. And if you can't wait to see what happens in season two, then buckle your seatbelts for season one."



More than just the early renewal, Adult Swim is revving up excitement for the new series in different ways. Ahead of the series premiere, the network constructed a billboard" that's as unusual and unstable as the Hornsby family's company" on Atlanta's Beltline at 750 Ponce De Leon Pl NE #1. The billboard is made completely of crackers and is available to see for a limited time.



Royal Crackers is created by Ruiz, who also stars and executive produces along with Seth Cohen (The Last Man on Earth). The series is produced by Titmouse. Royal Cracker's debuts with a three-episode premiere on Sunday, April 2 at 11 p.m. ET on Adult Swim. Episodes will then arrive on HBO Max the following day. New episodes will premiere weekly Sunday at 11:00 p.m. ET.