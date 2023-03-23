Fox Renews 2 New Drama Series for Season 2

Fox picked up two freshman drama shows for second seasons, including one starring former Hawaii Five-0 actor Scott Caan. His Alert: Missing Persons Unit will be back for the 2023-2024 TV season, as will the anthology courtroom drama Accused. Alert will also undergo a major behind-the-scenes change.

Alert: Missing Persons Unit will have a new showrunner for its second season, reports TVLine. Carla Kettner (Bones) will oversee the new show, replacing Season 1 showrunner John Eisendrath, who will remain an executive producer. Eisendrath co-created the series with Jamie Foxx.

(Photo: Steve Wilkie/FOX)

Accused has averaged 4.8 million total viewers and a 0.8 18-49 rating with Live+7 playback counted. It is the third most-watched show on Fox, behind only 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star. Alert: MPU finished its 10-episode first season with 3.8 million viewers and a 0.5 demo rating for its Feb. 27 finale. It is fifth in total audience for Fox, just behind The Resident.

"Accused and Alert stand out as two of this season's new broadcast and multi-platform success stories," Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn said in a statement. "Looking to 2023-24, we'll continue to deliver on the powerful storytelling coming from both series, building on our incredible partnership with Sony and further solidifying FOX's strong slate of dramas, giving our schedule tremendous season-to-season stability."

Alert: MPU stars Caan and Dania Ramirez as Philadelphia Police Department detectives in the missing person's unit. Ryan Broussard, Adeola Role, and Graham Verchere also star. Fox Entertainment produces the series with Sony Pictures Television.

Accused was developed by Howard Gordon and is based on Jimmy McGovern's British series of the same name. Each episode explores a different case involving ordinary people. The stories begin in the courtroom, with the audience presented with the defendant. Viewers slowly learn how the defendant became accused of a crime and forced to stand trial. Accused airs on Fox Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET. Accused and Alert: MPU are posted on Hulu the day after their linear debuts.

Fox previously renewed Bob's Burgers, The Cleaning Lady, Family Guy, The Great North, and The Simpsons for next season. The 9-1-1 shows, Animal Control, Call Me Kat, Fantasy Island, and Welcome to Flatch are still waiting for renewal decisions. The Resident is expected to be canceled, but Fox hasn't made the decision official yet.