‘The Ranch’ Part 6 Premiere Date Revealed in Wake of Danny Masterson’s Exit

The Ranch is returning to Netflix with new episodes!

According to TV Line, Netflix has revealed the premiere date for part six of The Ranch will be Dec. 7, with the full season debuting on the streaming service. Notably absent will be Danny Masterson.

As fans will remember, Masterson’s character, Rooster, was last seen being intimidated by Nick — the ex-con boyfriend of his ex-girlfriend Mary — who threatened to murder his whole family if he didn’t leave town.

Rooster agreed and that was it for the character. Part six of the series will likely pick up with the rest of the family wondering what happened to Rooster, but ultimately it seems as if his disappearance will be chalked up to the character’s unpredictable nature.

New episodes are coming to @Netflix. And @aplusk and @HappyElishas just ran 13 stories to tell you when. Find out the date when they reach the top. YEE-HAW! Watch the full video here 👉 //t.co/4ZLFM8GJHJ pic.twitter.com/63E3TdBr1m — The Ranch (@theranchnetflix) November 19, 2018

To fill the void left by Masterson’s exit, actor Dax Shepard is stepping in to take on the role of a new character. The series’ returning cast includes Ashton Kutcher, Debra Winger, Elisha Cuthbert and Sam Elliott.

Masterson was fired from the show in December 2017 after accusations of sexual assault against the actor resurfaced. Following his firing, Masterson released a statement, denying any wrongdoing on his part.

“From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. Law enforcement investigated these claims more than 15 years ago and determined them to be without merit,” the actor said. “I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one. In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused.”

Netflix made a statement on Masterson’s firing, explaining that “after discussing with the producers” they “decided to write Danny Masterson off of The Ranch.”

After discussing with the producers, we’ve decided to write Danny Masterson off of The Ranch. Yesterday was his last day of work, and we’ll make new episodes in 2018 without him. — Netflix US (@netflix) December 5, 2017

Masterson responded by saying that he was “obviously very disappointed in Netflix‘s decision to write my character off of The Ranch.”

Kutcher does not appear to have made any public statements on Masterson’s firing to date but a source close to the show was quoted as saying that “Ashton has been rocked by the firing” and that “he doesn’t want to believe any of the accusations against his longtime friend, but he does hope the truth will come out.”

The first five parts of The Ranch are current streaming now on Netflix.