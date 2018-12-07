Netflix’s ‘The Ranch’ Fans React to First Part Without Danny Masterson’s Character Rooster

Netflix has finally released Part 6 of The Ranch, and fans are sharing how they feel about the first episodes without Danny Masterson’s character, Rooster.

Many viewers are happy with the show, while others are still upset about Masterson’s firing and not loving the new episodes.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Already watched it all pretty boring Part without rooster,” one fan tweeted to the show.

Maybe the baby wouldn’t be crying so much if it had it’s uncle! We want @dannymasterson back!! #bringroosterback — Cara Phillips (@superman77_ms) December 7, 2018

“Just finished Part 6 and was not a fan! I kept watching hoping it would get better but I’m disappointed,” another fan commented, adding, “#BringBackRooster.”

“i remember watching this show when all it would do is make me laugh,” someone else wrote online. “Thanks [Netflix] for f—ing up a good show.”

Friendly Reminder. By watching this season you are supporting Netflix decision to fire @dannymasterson for absolutely no reason. Don’t watch, don’t stream. Support Danny and his strength in this fight for wrongful accusation. — Jason **No B.S.**Nauertz (@JasonNauertz) December 7, 2018

Masterson was let go from The Ranch in 2017 after past sexual assault allegations against the actor resurfaced.

His fans continued to defend him, and are not shy about publicly criticizing Netflix for their choice to remove him from the show.

Danny Masterson needs to be back because the crap he’s going through I believe is B.S. excuse my language but I’m tired of the crap these actor’s getting blamed for nothing and from these crazy ass stalking fan girls who don’t have a life. — Jerry (@JerryH3232) December 7, 2018

“Is the Rooster back? No? Not watching,” one person declared, while someone else wrote, “Rooster come back now!! Not the same without him.”

For his part, Masterson released a statement after his firing, denying the accusations against him and expressing disappointment in Netflix for the way they handled the situation.

“From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. Law enforcement investigated these claims more than 15 years ago and determined them to be without merit,” the actor said in his statement.

“I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one. In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused,” he later added.

Seasons 1-3 of The Ranch are currently streaming on Netflix, with Season 4 expected some time next year.