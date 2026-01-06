Netflix Star Joining NBC’s ‘Brilliant Minds’

Baby Reindeer star Nava Mau is joining Season 2 of NBC’s Brilliant Minds.

Mau, who is best known for her award-winning performance as Teri in the 2024 Netflix limited series, will guest star in the March 2 episode of the medical drama, Deadline reported Monday.

In episode 215, titled “The Missing Person,” Mau will play Denise, who is found collapsed after a night out at the club. “Her air of mystery is punctured when the team discovers what exactly this party girl is running from,” according to Deadline.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 01: Nava Mau attends the 85th annual Peabody Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on June 01, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

Mau won’t be the only familiar face guest-starring on Season 2 of Brilliant Minds. Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin star Malia Pyles will appear in episode 213, titled “The Rabbit Hole,” and slated to air on Jan. 26.

Pyles will play Nora Sutton, a “mechanical engineering student by day who hangs with her Theta Epsilon Phi sisters by night.” She’s not your “typical sorority girl,” however, because while Nora loves her circle of sorority sisters, her “truest partner-in-crime is her nerdy older sister.”

Brilliant Minds, which is inspired by the life of author and physician Oliver Sacks, stars Zachary Quinto as Dr. Oliver Wolf, a gifted neurologist, and his team of interns as they apply his unconventional approach to puzzling psychological cases.

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 14: Malia Pyles attends the “She’s The He” screening during the 69th BFI London Film Festival at the BFI Southbank on October 14, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for BFI)

After the midseason finale aired on Dec. 1, Season 2 returned to NBC on Monday, bringing some major changes to the Brilliant Minds world.

Following the car crash of the midseason finale, Van (Alex MacNicoll) struggled to accept the fact that his girlfriend, Michelle (Stacey Farber), is brain-dead, deciding to step away from work for the time being to be there for their son. The team also lost Jacob (Spence Moore II), who revealed he would be leaving his position for another job at a sports clinic in Dallas.

Brilliant Minds also stars Tamberla Perry, Ashleigh LaThrop, Aury Krebs, Teddy Sears, Donna Murphy, John Clarence Stewart, Brian Altemus and Al Calderon, with Bellamy Young and Sarah Steele also recurring as guest stars in Season 2.