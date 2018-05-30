Netflix Snarkily Offers ‘One Day at a Time’ as Alternative to ‘Roseanne’

Netflix has the perfect replacement series for television fans upset about Roseanne‘s sudden cancellation, the reboot to One Day at a Time.

The streaming giant took to Twitter to throw shade at Roseanne Barr — whose racist comments toward former Barack Obama aide Valerie Jarrett caused her hit comedy series’ abrupt cancellation — while promoting their own family comedy series featuring Today’s America.

Reminder: @OneDayAtATime is a sitcom about a tight-knit, working class family that tackles extremely topical social issues in a smart and innovative way. Ya know, if you’re suddenly looking for a show like that… pic.twitter.com/er4Fx6Cxb6 — Netflix US (@netflix) May 30, 2018

“Reminder: [One Day at a Time] is a sitcom about a tight-knit, working class family that tackles extremely topical social issues in a smart and innovative way. Ya know, if you’re suddenly looking for a show like that…” the tweet read from Netflix‘s official Twitter account.

Fans of the streaming giant caught the subtle dig at the Barr scandal and responded with praise.

“Well played, [Netflix], well played,” one user wrote.

The tweet comes a day after Barr’s comments led to the sudden cancellation of broadcast television’s No. 1 comedy, after Barr called Jarrett the product of Black Muslim Brotherhood and Planet of the Apes on Twitter.

“Roseanne‘s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant, and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” ABC President Channing Dungey announced in a brief statement.

Disney CEO Bob Iger echoed Dungey’s statement on Twitter, adding, “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing.”

Barr has also been criticized by big names in Hollywood, co-stars and producers.

“I support ABC’s decision to cancel the show in the wake of Roseanne Barr’s most recent reprehensible tweets,” Roseanne producer Tom Werner said in a statement. “Our goal was to promote constructive discussion about the issues that divide us. It represented the work of hundreds of talented people. I hope the good work done is not totally eclipsed by these abhorrent and offensive comments, and that Roseanne seeks the help she so clearly needs.”

Some inside of ABC are reportedly feeling proud of the unprofitable decision to cancel Roseanne, though others are still wondering how Barr got back on the air in the first place, considering her offensive rhetoric has been a habitual theme in her social media usage.

Celebrities like Ariel Winter, Ellen Pompeo, One Day at a Time star Rita Moreno and Jim Carrey have also been vocal against Barr.

The first two seasons of One Day At A Time are now streaming on Netflix.