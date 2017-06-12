Netflix Is Not Going To Renew These Cancellations, So Stop With The Campaigns

It’s officially time for the fans of Netflix original series Sense8 to give up their hopes that the streaming service will renew the show.



While there is a large group of petitioners that were hoping to bring back Sense8, Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos says that the cost of production was too high to keep the show going. Each episode of the series was costing Netflix around $9 million. To put this into perspective, HBO’s biggest series Game of Thrones costs around $6 million per episode, according to Polygon.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In a statement posted on Facebook, Netflix explained that the company has been made aware of the petitions and messages to bring Sense8 back. However, the spirited campaign did not persuade the company to change its mind regarding the cancellation.

Everything coming to Netflix in June

“To our Sense8 family… We’ve seen the petitions. We’ve read the messages. We know you want to #RenewSense8, and we wish we could #BringBackSense8 for you. The reason we’ve taken so long to get back to you is because we’ve thought long and hard here at Netflix to try to make it work but unfortunately we can’t. Thank you for watching and hope you’ll stay close with your cluster around the world. #SensatesForever.”

Up Next: Former Disney Star Debby Ryan Headed to Netflix in ‘Insatiable’ Series

Ted Sarandos spoke out about the company’s decision to pull the plug on Sense8.

“They did a beautiful show,” Sarandos said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “The audience was very passionate, but not large enough to support the economics of something that big, even on our platform.”

He continued by saying: “When I say that, a big expensive show for a huge audience is great. A big, expensive show for a tiny audience is hard even in our model to make that work very long.”

More: 5 Major Points You Need To Know About Netflix

The Facebook message may be a bad omen for the fans campaigning for other canceled Netflix shows.

According to Netflix CEO Reed Hastings, the streaming service is looking to be more selective with its content.

“Our hit ratio is way too high right now,” he told CNBC last month. “So, we’ve canceled very few shows…I’m always pushing the content team: We have to take more risk; you have to try more crazy things. Because we should have a higher cancel rate overall.”

Hastings continued by saying: “You get some winners that are just unbelievable winners, like 13 Reasons Why. It surprised us. It’s a great show, but we didn’t realize just how it would catch on.”

FX boss Nick Grad spoke out about the Netflix cancellations and said that he was happy that the streaming service is giving several series the boot.

“They can’t have 10,000 shows,” he said, according to Deadline. “I think it brings them back in the ecosystem of where we’re all trying to make the best shows and the best decisions.”

Now that Netflix has canceled shows like The Get Down, Sense8, and Bloodline, there are several series that could be up next on the chopping block. Check out the Netflix shows that might be canceled next here.