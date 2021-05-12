Netflix Ripped by Family of New Show's Real-Life Subject

✖

Ryan Murphy's latest project with Netflix, Halston, is a five-episode limited series about the iconic fashion designer's rise to fame and subsequent fall from grace in the 1970s. The series stars Ewan McGregor as the titular Halston, following his time at Studio 54, honing his vision and hanging out with a glamorous entourage of Liza Minnelli (Krysta Rodriguez), Elsa Peretti (Rebecca Dayan) and Victor Hugo (Gian Franco Rodriguez).

In the trailer, we see Halston battle with Halston's "out of control" drug addiction and his highly publicized and criticized decision to partner with J.C. Penny for a $1 billion deal to make fashion more accessible to the average person. "Do you ever feel like everything you have could disappear in an instant?" McGregor ponders in the final shot. While the series looks wildly cinematic, The Halston Archives, which are run by Halston's neice Lesley Frowick is calling the series "inaccurate" and "fictionalized." According to a statement made by the organization, they were not consulted on the series at all.

"The HALSTON Archives remains the only definitive and comprehensive source on the man and his legacy as the personally appointed custodian of his private papers and effects," they said in a statement. The Halston Archives "travels the world to bring the meticulous history and original design work of Halston to reputable venues with comprehensive exhibits and seminars," the statement explained. Frowick also announced that the family would be partnering with select non-profit organizations and institutions to start a fashion scholarship in Halston's name "with the goal of ensuring the Halston legacy lives on in future generations of fashion students."

McGregor spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about taking on the role, explaining that "it’s about a man, a creative person, who believes absolutely in what they are and who they are." This sentiment echoed strongly with McGregor, who reflected on his career in equal measure. "I would say I managed to have the career I started out wanting in the first place," he said. "I’ve been involved in some big, silly stuff; but also lots of important stuff; and some little, silly stuff; and big, important stuff. I’ve been very lucky."