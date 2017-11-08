The Internet Is Angry About Netflix’s New Rating System

Netflix has remained a largely successful company, but one of the streaming giant's latest decisions has subscribers in a frenzy.

Yeah, you know what we're talking about. The new rating system on Netflix has become a bit of a disaster.

Back in March, the site decided that it would be moving away from the five-star rating system it currently had, where users could decide how much they liked a movie. This system also helped determine how many stars Netflix would give something you hadn't watched yet, so you could judge whether or not a title was for you.

Instead of the star system, which people seemed completely happy with, Netflix installed a thumbs-up-thumbs-down rating scale. You can now only give a title one or the other. Something is good, or it's bad. Zero gray area.

Netflix ratings are getting a makeover. Goodbye ⭐, hello 👍. pic.twitter.com/KeopmvGeW8 — Netflix US (@netflix) April 6, 2017

People have not been happy since the change, and they definitely have a point.