The Internet Is Angry About Netflix’s New Rating System

By Charlie Ridgely

Netflix has remained a largely successful company, but one of the streaming giant's latest decisions has subscribers in a frenzy.

Yeah, you know what we're talking about. The new rating system on Netflix has become a bit of a disaster.

Back in March, the site decided that it would be moving away from the five-star rating system it currently had, where users could decide how much they liked a movie. This system also helped determine how many stars Netflix would give something you hadn't watched yet, so you could judge whether or not a title was for you.

Instead of the star system, which people seemed completely happy with, Netflix installed a thumbs-up-thumbs-down rating scale. You can now only give a title one or the other. Something is good, or it's bad. Zero gray area.

People have not been happy since the change, and they definitely have a point.

Why Make The Change?

When Netflix announced the change, users could only scratch their heads, wondering why the change was happening in the first place.

The reason the company gave made a little bit of sense, but didn't seem like it warranted such a drastic shift in user experience.

The company's official statement said that the current technological climate was dominated by binary selections apps. That means that a lot of popular programs - like dating services - revolved around choosing between "yes" and "no". Netflix took that route with the thumbs ratings, installing a "stream it" or "skip it" kind of mentality.

Unfortunately, this just isn't what people wanted in their ratings.

How People Feel About It

Not only did people hate the idea of only giving a title a good or bad rating, but they're also being driven crazy by the way the new system is giving them suggestions.

The thumbs help tell Netflix what you will want to watch, and every title is given a percentage, telling you how likely you are to enjoy that specific thing. This works in theory, but it doesn't make sense very often.

These users had a major issue with the system, and they aren't the only ones. It's hard to find a person who actually enjoys the thumbs-up-thumbs-down way of life. Maybe Netflix will see that folks are unhappy, and a new system will be put in place sometime soon.

Until then, the service is making up for it by adding a ton of great titles in July. Head below to see everything coming to Netflix next month!

Start the Conversation

of