Netflix Series ‘Peaky Blinders’ Kills off Major Character

Peaky Blinders Season 5 has fans shocked with a major character death in the latest episode. The series returned with another batch of episodes starting last month in the U.K., and the revelations have shocked fans around the world. In the U.S., fans are waiting impatiently for the show to hit Netflix.

Warning! Major spoilers for Peaky Blinders Season 5, Episode 4 lie ahead!

Videos by PopCulture.com

Peaky Blinders Season 5 is currently airing on BBC One in the U.K. The period drama is beloved around the world, however, so it is no surprise that fans are sharing spoilers with each other online. This included a bombshell in Episode 4, when Aunt Polly (Helen McCrory) shot Linda (Kate Phillips) to save Arthur (Paul Anderson.)

The showdown was incredibly suspenseful, viewers in the U.K. are saying online. The episode found Linda Shelby showing up unannounced at a birthday party for Lizzie Stark (Natasha O’Keefe.) She was there with a gun, intending to kill her ex-husband, Arthur.

Instead, she was shot by Polly Gray, right in front of the rest of the Peaky Blinders. Linda was confirmed to be dead in the episode, as far as anyone can tell, and Polly has earned new status among fans.

“I also didn’t think I could love Polly Gray anymore than I already did and then she does THAT,” one fan tweeted. “She deserves every bit of happiness. Honestly what an icon, a QUEEN.”

Polly Gray is one bad ass bitch and just out there doing gods work 💅❤ #PeakyBlinders pic.twitter.com/KiBWkt2Bi8 — Jade♡ (@jadehar21) September 8, 2019

Of course, many fans outside of the U.K. were avoiding the spoilers, and they were displeased if they got them. Peaky Blinders is created by production companies in the U.K. and airs week-to-week on BBC channels. After that, it goes to Netflix, which holds the distribution rights for the U.S.

For this reason, many fans on this side of the Atlantic consider the show a Netflix Original Series, not realizing that airs elsewhere first. Peaky Blinders started on BBC Two, but thanks to rising popularity, it moved to BBC One last year.

“Peaky Blinders is world-class drama at the top of its game and the time has arrived for it to move to the UK’s biggest channel. Steven Knight’s epic storytelling is authentic and utterly compelling and I want to give it the chance to be enjoyed by an even broader audience on BBC One,” said Director of BBC Content Charlotte Moore of the move, according to Digital Spy.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better response to series four and the impact it had with young audiences. This move will also give BBC Two more creative headroom to experiment with new drama,” she added.



Peaky Blinders Season 5 will hit Netflix in the U.S. on Oct. 4, 2019.