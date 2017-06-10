Netflix’s ‘Lemony Snicket’s A Series Of Unfortunate Events’ Adds Nathan Fillion And Tony Hale For Season 2

Things have been fairly quiet on the Lemony Snicket's front lately, but now we've received word that the hit Netflix show is adding two new cast members.

As announced by Variety, both Nathan Fillion and Tony Hale will be joining the cast when the show returns for a second season.

There's no word on who they'll be playing but, hopefully, more info will be divulged in the coming weeks.

Fillion is most well-known for his roles on Firefly and Castle, but he also recently spent some time on Modern Family, taking on a more comedic TV role than he has in the past.

Hale is easily recognizable as Buster Bluth from Arrested Development but has been getting tons of laughs on HBO's Veep for many seasons as well.

Also being added to the cast for the next season of Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events are Sara Rue (Bones), Lucy Punch (Bad Teacher), and Roger Bart (How I Met Your Mother).

They all join returning cast members Neil Patrick Harris, Patrick Warburton, Malina Weissman, Louis Hynes, Presley Smith and K Todd Freeman.

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events is described as:

"Based on the internationally best-selling series of books by Lemony Snicket, a.k.a. Daniel Handler, Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events recounts the tragic tale of the Baudelaire orphans – Violet, Klaus, and Sunny – whose evil uncle Count Olaf (played by Harris) will stop at nothing to get his hands on their inheritance."

The series is currently in production, and the show has even been given the green light for a third season, but the second season does not have an official premiere date as of yet.