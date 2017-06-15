Some Top Choices For Netflix During June

Now that June is in full swing, you may be looking to dive into Netflix’s newly added content. The streaming service giant recently announced all the titles available this month and the selection of new options includes classic movies, beloved TV shows, and thrilling original series.

To save yourself some time shuffling through the massive library of TV shows and movies available for streaming, check out the list of the top choices available on Netflix this month below, with official synopses provided by Feedback.

Movies

Full Metal Jacket – “Stanley Kubrick’s take on the Vietnam War follows smart-aleck Private Davis (Matthew Modine), quickly christened ‘Joker’ by his foul-mouthed drill sergeant (R. Lee Ermey), and pudgy Private Lawrence (Vincent D’Onofrio), nicknamed ‘Gomer Pyle,’ as they endure the rigors of basic training. Though Pyle takes a frightening detour, Joker graduates to the Marine Corps and is sent to Vietnam as a journalist, covering and eventually participating in the bloody Battle of Hué.”

Zodiac – “In the late 1960’s and 1970’s, fear grips the city of San Francisco as a serial killer called Zodiac stalks its residents. Investigators (Mark Ruffalo, Anthony Edwards) and reporters (Jake Gyllenhaal, Robert Downey Jr.) become obsessed with learning the killer’s identity and bringing him to justice. Meanwhile, Zodiac claims victim after victim and taunts the authorities with cryptic messages, cyphers and menacing phone calls.”

The Sixth Sense – “Young Cole Sear (Haley Joel Osment) is haunted by a dark secret: he is visited by ghosts. Cole is frightened by visitations from those with unresolved problems who appear from the shadows. He is too afraid to tell anyone about his anguish, except child psychologist Dr. Malcolm Crowe (Bruce Willis). As Dr. Crowe tries to uncover the truth about Cole’s supernatural abilities, the consequences for client and therapist are a jolt that awakens them both to something unexplainable.”

Blue Velvet – “College student Jeffrey Beaumont (Kyle MacLachlan) returns home after his father has a stroke. When he discovers a severed ear in an abandoned field, Beaumont teams up with detective’s daughter Sandy Williams (Laura Dern) to solve the mystery. They believe beautiful lounge singer Dorothy Vallens (Isabella Rossellini) may be connected with the case, and Beaumont finds himself becoming drawn into her dark, twisted world, where he encounters sexually depraved psychopath Frank Booth (Dennis Hopper).”

The Queen – “Following the death of Princess Diana in an auto accident, Great Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II (Helen Mirren) and Prime Minister Tony Blair (Michael Sheen) struggle to reach a compromise in how the royal family should publicly respond to the tragedy. In the balance is the family’s need for privacy and the public’s demand for an outward show of mourning.”

Saving Banksy – “Banksy, a graffiti artist, leaves his mark on San Francisco in April of 2010 and goes on to become internationally known.”

My Left Foot – No one expects much from Christy Brown (Daniel Day-Lewis), a boy with cerebral palsy born into a working-class Irish family. Though Christy is a spastic quadriplegic and essentially paralyzed, a miraculous event occurs when, at the age of 5, he demonstrates control of his left foot by using chalk to scrawl a word on the floor. With the help of his steely mother (Brenda Fricker) — and no shortage of grit and determination — Christy overcomes his infirmity to become a painter, poet, and author.

Young Frankenstein – “Respected medical lecturer Dr. Frederick Frankenstein (Gene Wilder) learns that he has inherited his infamous grandfather’s estate in Transylvania. Arriving at the castle, Dr. Frankenstein soon begins to recreate his grandfather’s experiments with the help of servants Igor (Marty Feldman), Inga (Teri Garr) and the fearsome Frau Blücher (Cloris Leachman). After he creates his own monster (Peter Boyle), new complications ensue with the arrival of the doctor’s fiancée, Elizabeth (Madeline Kahn).”

TV Shows

Arrow: Season 5 – Oliver Queen, the hooded vigilante billionaire known as The Arrow is now the mayor. His dual roles complicate the ongoing fight against organized crime.

Aquarius: Season 2 – The crime drama, which is inspired by the Charles Manson murders and the surrounding investigation, stars X-Files alum David Duchovny. Although the show was canceled after two seasons by NBC, it is definitely worth the watch.

Netflix Originals

G.L.O.W. – “In 1980s LA, a crew of misfits reinvent themselves as the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling. A comedy by the team behind Orange Is The New Black.”

Gypsy – “Therapist Jean Holloway develops dangerous and intimate relationships with the people in her patients’ lives in this simmering psychological thriller.”