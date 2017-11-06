Netflix Still Planning ‘House of Cards’ Spinoffs

Despite the controversy surrounding Kevin Spacey, Netflix is reportedly still planning on greenlighting House of Cards spinoffs.

Variety reports that Netflix and Media Rights Capital, which produces the show for the streaming service, are in the “very early stages” of developing ideas for spinoffs.

The first spinoff would star Michael Kelly in his role as aide Doug Stamper, with Eric Roth writing. Roth is currently an executive producer on TNT’s upcoming The Alienist and worked on the first four House of Cards seasons. Kelly, a longtime character actor, has earned three Emmy nominations for the role.

At least two other House of Cards spinoffs are still being considered, but there’s no writers involved and Variety didn’t mention possible subjects for these.

Earlier today, Netflix confirmed that House of Cards‘ sixth season will be its last. The decision follows actor Anthony Rapp’s sexual misconduct allegation against Spacey. In an interview with Buzzfeed, Rapp claimed Spacey made a sexual advance toward him when he was 14 years old in 1986. Spacey was 26 at the time.

Spacey responded with a controversial statement, in which he claimed to “not remember” the alleged events Rapp described. The two-time Oscar winner also announced that he is gay in the apology.

In House of Cards, Spacey plays Frank Underwood, a ruthless Congressman who rises to the Presidency alongside his wife Claire, played by Robin Wright. The series was Netflix’s first successful original series and has earned two Golden Globes, including one for Spacey in 2015. Sources close to the production told Variety season six was always meant to be the last season.

“Anthony Rapp’s story is deeply troubling,” House of Cards showrunner Beau Willimon said Monday. “During the time I worked with Kevin Spacey on House of Cards, I neither witnessed nor was aware of any inappropriate behavior on set or off. That said, I take reports of such behavior seriously and this is no exception. I feel for Mr. Rapp and I support his courage.”

