Netflix Releases ‘House of Cards’ Season 6 Teaser Trailer

The teaser trailer for the final season of House of Cards was released on Thursday, with the show’s Twitter account declaring, “It’s going to be different for you and me.”

The clip begins with a look at Claire Underwood’s (Robin Wright) first days as President, a post she took up after her husband Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey) passed away.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“My first 100 days as president have been difficult,” Claire says in a press conference.

“Here’s the thing,” she adds. “Whatever Frances told you the last five years? Don’t believe a word of it.”

Fans of the Netflix show know that Spacey was fired from the show after multiple sexual misconduct allegations. This season will see new cast members including Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear as siblings Annette and Bill Shepherd who are the leaders of Shepherd Unlimited.

In the trailer, Bill tells Claire that he and Frank had a deal, but Claire reminds him that said deal was not made by her.

The show’s final season won’t be short on drama if the trailer is any indication, with Claire declaring that “The reign of the middle-aged white man is over.”

However, it doesn’t seem that everyone is happy that Claire is now in power, with one voice saying “We’ve gotta get this woman outta there” as what seems to be a bullet hits the window of a car the new President is riding in.

The trailer also offered a glimpse into Claire’s grieving process, and a previous teaser clip saw her visit Frank’s grave, which was revealed to be next to his father’s in South Carolina.

“I’ll tell you this though, Francis,” Claire says. “When they bury me, it won’t be in my backyard. And when they pay their respects, they’ll have to wait in line.”

Showrunners Frank Pugliese and Melissa James Gibson told Entertainment Weekly that while they considered ending the show after the allegations against Spacey, they ultimately decided to shift the series’ focus to tell Claire’s story.

“The truth is, there was a story that was initiated — a story about a marriage and what was happening to the partnership,” Pugliese said. “Even where season 5 ended, with Claire saying, ‘My turn,’ it seemed impossible not to tell her story. So whatever the conditions, however it broke, we had to tell her story.”

While Gibson called rewriting Season 6 without Spacey a “significant pivot,” she noted that the show has not changed thematically.

“One of our driving narrative forces [for season 6 has been] an exploration of ‘Who owns the White House?’” Gibson shared. “It also became a season of reckoning for Claire to face herself in a way that maybe she’s never had to, to this degree. A reckoning with her own ambition and herself and the definition of power.”

House of Cards Season 6 premieres on Netflix on Nov. 2.

Photo Credit: Netflix