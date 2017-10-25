This Netflix Line From ‘Fresh off the Boat’ Is Confusing the Internet

yeah, i don’t think we got a subscription until some time in 2003. Oct ’97 seems way too early for this kind of party convo INRE Netflix imo pic.twitter.com/atcICFmhhQ — bando khalrissian (@khal) October 25, 2017

The ABC comedy Fresh Off the Boat is set in the ’90s, and accordingly, makes references to the decade throughout the show.

On Tuesday’s episode, “It’s a Plastic Pumpkin, Louis Huang,” the series offered its take on Halloween, featuring a costume party with the requisite party small talk.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Here’s the Psychology Behind the Way Netflix Raises Prices

“Have you heard of this dumb new thing called Netflix?” a partygoer asks. “They mail DVDs. I don’t like it.”

After the episode aired, the Internet began questioning the line, with some asserting that the show took place to early to be referencing the now-massive streaming service.

That Netflix line in fresh off the boat tonight bugs me almost as much as the nickel in Seinfeld the dealership episode #notin90s — Kevin W (@kevlar821) October 25, 2017

yeah, i don’t think we got a subscription until some time in 2003. Oct ’97 seems way too early for this kind of party convo INRE Netflix imo pic.twitter.com/atcICFmhhQ — bando khalrissian (@khal) October 25, 2017

As it turns out, Netflix was actually founded in 1997, so it’s not totally implausible that the guest would have known about the company, as the episode takes place in that year.

Other ’90s references in the episode included nods to Daria, The Craft, Batman & Robin‘s Poison Ivy, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles‘ April, Austin Powers, Scream and Pinky.

Photo Credit: ABC