Netflix Fans Furious Over Show in Which Hitler, Played by Gilbert Gottfried, ‘Roasts’ Anne Frank

Netflix fans are furious over a new show in which Hitler, played by legendary comedian Gilbert Gottfried, “Roasts” Anne Frank.

The show is called “Historical Roasts,” and it is executive produced and hosted by notorious roast comic Jeffrey Ross, who has participated in roasts for celebrities such as Bruce Willis, Rob Lowe, and Justin Bieber.

The series sees actors and comedians portraying famous people from history who roast other historical figures, such as Cleopatra, Martin Luther King Jr., and Abraham Lincoln.

The episode wherein Anne Frank gets roasted by Gottfried as Hitler — as well as Franklin D. Roosevelt (played by Jon Lovitz) and Don Rickles (played by his daughter Mindy) — has been the most controversial by far.

These roasts are ones for the history books. Historical Roasts with @realjeffreyross drops May 27. pic.twitter.com/e5eY2tatYS — Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) May 22, 2019

Many people have been taking to social media to voice their criticisms.

“Historical Roasts is f—ing stupid bulls—. Now Hitler roasting Anne Frank. Making fun of the Holocaust is nothing less than nazi-fun,” one person tweeted.

“There’s a f—ing “Historical Roasts” show on Netflix and they do f—ing Anne Frank,” another Twitter user lamented. “The goyim have to be stopped.”

Think about this image or more horrible things from world war 2 or any other war that happened or the wars that are happening now, when you laugh about the disgusting historical roast about Hitler and Anne Frank on, #netflix pic.twitter.com/xOQcpTFhCI — René Timpman (@Timpie76) May 29, 2019

“Who and I cannot stress this enough, the f— green lit some Historical Roasts with Jeff Ross on Netflix,” someone else said. “We lose One Day at a Time for Gilbert F—ing Gottfried to play Adolph f—ing Hitler among other things????? HOLY S—. What are they smoking over there?”

Yoooo who approved “Historical roast” !!! The ANNE FRANK episode WOW,” one other Netflix user exclaimed.

Not everyone has been upset about the series, however, as one fan wrote, “[Gilbert Gottfried] as Hitler has to be the funniest thing I’ve ever seen.”

“Historical Roasts on Netflix is great,” another fan tweeted. “Definitely recommend, unless you’re easily offended.”

Finally watching @HistoricalRoast best episode so far is 3 with two of my favorite comedians @RealGilbert and @realjonlovitz pic.twitter.com/u7WnNx7iwt — Real Rates (@rates_real) May 30, 2019

According to Times of Israel, Netflix has since responded to the Anne Frank roast episode by saying that they had many discussion about it, adding, “These were difficult conversations, but most of the time we favor the creative freedom of the [content] creators.”

Season 1 of Historical Roasts is currently streaming on Netflix.