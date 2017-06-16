Netflix Limiting Offline Downloads Is Causing Grumbles

Netflix is a global phenomenon, with millions of subscribers taking part in the online streaming service. However, the program isn’t without its flaws.

The latest issue customers are taking with Netflix is the limitation they’re being given when downloading content. If you haven’t run into this problem yet, there’s a very good chance you will.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Last year, Netflix debuted a system for offline playback, where users could download certain titles to their device and watch them when they weren’t connected to any the Internet. This was an incredibly useful tool for subscribers who frequented planes or subways.

There were some slight grumbles from folks after Netflix added downloads, because not every title was available to be downloaded. However, many understood that licenses were a thing, and Netflix had no control over that.

Now, a year later, users have discovered a new – and much bigger – issue with the download program.

Android Police pointed out that there is now a warning that comes with multiple downloads of certain titles. It seems as though many of the titles on Netflix can only be downloaded a handful of times every year. The site estimates that these titles come with a limit of four or five.

Up Next: Which Netflix Original Series Will Get Cancelled Next?

So, if you download a movie and miss the window to watch it offline, you need to be careful before going in for time number two. You won’t get many chances to re-watch.

Netflix does include a bit about this problem on their help page, stating that the titles may not be able to be renewed once the download has expired.

“Due to studio limits, you may not be able to renew all titles. If you are unable to renew a title but would still like to watch it, you’ll need to connect to the Internet to stream.”

So, be careful with your downloads, or be ready to use a ton of data going forward.

Here’s Everything Coming To Netflix In June